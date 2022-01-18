Automated Electric Parking Brake Market is Expected to Witness Healthy Growth at 12% CAGR through 2031
Newly released data from Fact.MR establishes that the global sales of electric parking brakes are expected to surpass a CAGR of 12% from 2021 to 2031, expected to be valued at nearly US$ 4 Bn. As of 2020, overall market revenue clocked a valuation of nearly US$ 1.3 Bn. The market is forecast to expand 3x across the forecast period.
Key Segments Covered
• Type
o Electric-Hydraulic Caliper System Parking Brake
o Cable-Pull System Electric Parking Brake
• Component
o Electronic Control Unit
o Electric Parking Brake Actuator
o Electric Parking Brake Switch
• Vehicle Type
o Electric Parking Brake for Passenger Cars
o Electric Parking Brake for Light Commercial Vehicles
o Electric Parking Brake for Heavy Commercial Vehicles
• Sales Channel
o Electric Parking Brake Sales for OEM
o Electric Parking Brake for Aftermarket
Crucial insights in Electric Parking Brake market research report:
• Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Electric Parking Brake market.
• Basic overview of the Electric Parking Brake, including market definition, classification, and applications.
• Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.
• Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Electric Parking Brake across various industries.
• Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.
Competitive Landscape
To remain competitive and expand their market presence, market players engage in mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and the development of new products.
• SKF developed compact and smart brake arrangements for tractors and combine harvesters. The wired technology provides safer parking brake functions, increased security due to automatic activation, maximum driver comfort, and automatic wear compensation, eliminating the need for manual registration by the user.
• DATWYLER, with in-depth expertise in brake systems, has developed high-performance polymer components that can withstand a wide range of temperatures and pressures for brake applications.
What are the Growth Prospects in the Asian Market?
The market for electric parking brakes in East Asia and South Asia are anticipated to expand rapidly in the upcoming decade, with noteworthy growth rates expected to unfold across the Indian, Chinese and Japanese markets respectively. Fact.MR expects Asia to account for nearly 60% of global electric parking brakes sales.
Growth prospects across the Asian market appear lucrative due to heightened sales of electric vehicles, especially across China and South Korea. Estimates suggest that total EV sales in China reached 1.3 million in 2020. Consequently, manufacturers equipped these vehicles with advanced electric parking brake systems to enhance safety.
