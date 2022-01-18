Global Private Tutoring Market Share & Size Set to Reflect a 9.2% CAGR by 2028 Reaching USD 174.65 Billion Mark; Online Education Demand is Predicted to Boost Market: Says Facts & Factors

[230+ Pages Research Study] According to a Facts and Factors market research study, the demand analysis of Global Private Tutoring Market size & share revenue is estimated to reach a projected value of USD 174.65 Billion by 2028 with a growth rate of 9.2% CAGR from an initial value of USD 92.45 Billion in the year 2020. Chegg, Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd, TAL Education Group, Mathnasium LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, Daekyo Co. Ltd., Kumon Institute of Education Co. Ltd, Kaplan, Inc., A Plus-All Subjects Training, Inc., C2 Education Centers, Inc., Club Z!, Inc., Fleet Education Services Limited, Mandarin House, and others are among the leading market players listed in the report, along with their sales, revenues, and strategies.

New York, United States, Jan. 18, 2022 "Private Tutoring Market By Subjects (Academic Based Teaching & Non-Academic Based Teaching), By Application (Up To K12 & Post K12), By Delivery Mode (Offline & Online), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

“The latest research shows that the demand for global Private Tutoring Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 92.45 Billion in 2020 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 174.65 Billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of around 9.2% between 2021 and 2028.”

Private Tutoring market research report is a professional and in-depth analysis that focuses on primary and secondary drivers, production, market share, leading segments, and regional analysis of the market in discussion (such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa.)

What is Private Tutoring? How big is the Private Tutoring Market?

Private Tutoring Market Coverage & Overview:

Private tutoring or in-home tutoring is a format of tutoring that often occurs in a home setting and is often delivered by expert guidance or instructor. More likely than often, tutoring is often related to an academic subject or some form of test preparation. These practices are highly in contrast to tutoring centers or tutoring which functions as an after-school activity. Private tutoring happens in a one-on-one setting as the instructor aims to divert their attention to one single pupil.

Major Market Players

Chegg Inc.

Ambow Education Holding Ltd

TAL Education Group

Mathnasium LLC

Sylvan Learning LLC

Daekyo Co. Ltd.

Kumon Institute of Education Co. Ltd

Kaplan Inc.

A Plus-All Subjects Training Inc.

C2 Education Centers Inc.

Club Z!Inc.

Fleet Education Services Limited

Mandarin House

Private Tutoring Market: COVID-19 Impact

The global increase in R&D spending supported the growth of the private tutoring industry; however, the current COVID-19 epidemic and economic slowdown have affected the entire market statistics of several sectors around the world. This is also true in the market for private tutoring. It has boosted the private tutoring industry all around the world.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the private tutoring market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the private tutoring market forward?

What are the private tutoring Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the private tutoring Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the private tutoring market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2021−2028

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment, and Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Subjects, by Applications, by Delivery Mode, and by Region

Competitive Landscape – Leading Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Global Private Tutoring Market: Growth Factors

Private tutoring industry is driven by rising demand for online education platforms

The global private tutoring market is expected to be driven by factors pertaining to increasing awareness about literacy coupled with the increasing demand for education in life to name a few. Additionally, the increasing importance of certain subjects such as mathematics and sciences often being viewed as career building blocks coupled with customized learning measures are expected to increase the footprint of the global private tutoring market during the forecast period. Moreover, the advent of the ongoing pandemic has given rise to social distancing norms coupled with lockdown measures that are expected to open new revenue opportunities for the online-based private tutoring market during the forecast period.

Global Private Tutoring Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2020 USD 92.45 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 174.65 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 9.2% CAGR Base Year 2020 Forecast Years 2021-2028 Key Market Players Chegg, Inc., Ambow Education Holding Ltd, TAL Education Group, Mathnasium LLC, Sylvan Learning LLC, Daekyo Co. Ltd., Kumon Institute of Education Co. Ltd, Kaplan, Inc., A Plus-All Subjects Training, Inc., C2 Education Centers, Inc, and others Key Segment By Subjects, By Applications, By Delivery Mode, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Private Tutoring Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global private tutoring market is segmented into subjects, application, delivery mode, and regions.

The blended segment is expected to increase fast in the type segment, according to projections

Private tutoring was dominated by the blended segment, accounting for a significant portion of the market. Over the projected period, this market is expected to grow. Since the introduction of online teaching methods in the last few years, the online teaching staff has lacked the necessary abilities to make good use of the many online platforms. This shortcoming of the online segment will serve to fuel the quick rise of the blended segment in the years to come.

High school students are expected to take the lead in the end-user segment in the near future

The segment of high school students accounted for around 29% of the global private tutoring market. The ever-increasing competition among students throughout the world for admissions to prestigious universities, as well as growing awareness of private tutoring among both students and parents, are expected to fuel the expansion of this market in the future.

Regional Analysis:

The Asia Pacific will dominate the regional market in terms of revenue share from 2021 to 2028

A growing awareness of the value of excellent education, increasing investments in education, and increasing disposable income of the region's population is expected to propel the Asia Pacific private tutoring industry to the forefront of the global private tutoring market.

Browse the full “Private Tutoring Market By Subjects (Academic Based Teaching & Non-Academic Based Teaching), By Application (Up To K12 & Post K12), By Delivery Mode (Offline & Online), And By Regions – Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast 2021 – 2028” Report at https://www.fnfresearch.com/private-tutoring-market-by-type-online-and-blended-170

The global private tutoring market is segmented as follows:

Global Private Tutoring Market: By Subjects Segment Analysis

Academic Based Teaching

Non-Academic Based Teaching

Global Private Tutoring Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Up To K12

Post K12

Global Private Tutoring Market: By Delivery Mode Segment Analysis

Offline

Online

Key Insights from Primary Research

According to analysis shared by our research team, the private tutoring market is expected to touch annually at a CAGR of approximately 9.2% from 2021 to 2028.

As per primary research, it was stated that the private tutoring market was valued at about USD 92.45 Billion in 2020 and will reach revenue of around USD 174.65 Billion by 2028.

Based on Geography, the “Asia Pacific” region is expected to record the highest CAGR during the projected period (2021-2028).

