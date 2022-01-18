Satellite Communication Terminal Market to hit US$ 6,030.7 million, Globally, by 2028 at 6.5% CAGR: The Insight Partners

The Insight Partners

Rising Adoption of Portable and Small SATCOM Terminals to Provide Growth Opportunities for Satellite Communication Terminal Market During 2021–2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Satellite Communication Terminal Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Classification and Application,” the market was valued at US$ 3,877.1 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 6,030.7 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 3,877.1 million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 6,030.7 million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 150

No. Tables 55

No. of Charts & Figures 74

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Classification and Application

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Within its wireless network coverage, the satellite communication system provides voice and data communication services to terminal devices. When natural or man-made disasters disrupt terrestrial communications, satellite communication networks rely on satellites in space to increase effective amplification of the coverage zone, which would provide guaranteed effective communication for fields or areas that are not served or under-served by terrestrial networks. At least three satellites would be required to achieve global coverage with the current most basic and direct satellite communication technology.

The satellite communication terminal market is growing because of the rise in public safety, and the desire for a reliable network during emergencies. The growing OTT and IPTV (over the top and internet protocol TV) is another factor responsible for the growth of the satellite industry, which, in turn, is promoting SATCOM communication and SATCOM communication hardware, such as terminals. However, the market's growth is hampered by high implementation costs, restricted data transit capabilities, and limited spectrum bandwidth.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Satellite Communication Terminal Market

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, lockdowns were implemented in many countries of the world, resulting in significant supply chain disruption. Satellite communication caters to various fields such as telecommunication, aerospace, television, radio, internet, aviation, media & entertainment, and weather forecasting. Until the COVID-19 outbreak, fields such as aviation, aerospace, and defense were witnessing notable growth. However, the outbreak led to the decline in the production of satellite communication terminals for the mentioned fields. Due to national and international travel bans, the movement of people was restricted.

Growing Need for Uninterrupted Connectivity

The need for uninterrupted connectivity is growing notably across various domains globally. Satellite communication terminals are used across respective applications in various areas such as weather forecasting, media and entertainment, aviation, television, internet, space, and telecommunication. Various technological developments with respect to SATCOM terminals considerably contribute to market growth. The growing requirement for communication on-the-move solutions for platforms like military vehicles, commercial vehicles, boats, and trains is driving the demand for respective satellite communication terminals notably.

Satellite Communication Terminal Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Airbus; AVL Technologies; Collins Aerospace; General Dynamics Mission Systems, Inc.; Honeywell International Inc.; L3Harris Technologies, Inc.; NEC Corporation; ST ENGINEERING; Thales Group; and Viasat, Inc. are among the key players in the global Satellite Communication Terminal market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In December 2021, Airbus and OneWeb inked a distribution partnership agreement to deliver military and governmental low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communication services. From the end of 2021, Airbus, as Europe's largest provider of military satellite communication services, will offer new communication services based on the OneWeb constellation to select European and UK armed forces, as well as civil protection and security forces.

In July 2021, The NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCI Agency) signed a contract with Airbus for the tactical renewal of the Balkans Information Technology Infrastructure. This will entail a hardware and software upgrade to support communication and information systems (CIS) on NATO networks of various classification levels. The contract also includes replacing the telephone network infrastructure at NATO Headquarters (NHQ) Sarajevo with an up-to-date voice-over-internet-protocol (VoIP) solution that has already been implemented at other NATO Headquarters.

