Monthly Online Program on the Bayfront Parkway Project to Focus on Pedestrian and Bicycle Features

​The January episode of the “Let’s Talk Bayfront” online program, which will take place today, will focus on the aspects of the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project that will enhance the pedestrian and bicyclist experience travel near and across the roadway.

Started by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) as part of the ongoing community engagement for the Bayfront Parkway Central Corridor Improvement Project, “Let’s Talk Bayfront” gives listeners an opportunity to hear updates on the project.

Jim O’Mara of ms consultants will be the guest for the January 18 session of the audio-only broadcast. He and PennDOT Press Officer Jill Harry will discuss all the features focused on pedestrian and bicyclists that are included in the Bayfront project, as well as answer questions about the topic.

The lunchtime chat starts at 12:05 PM. Listeners can join through Microsoft Teams Live anytime during the approximately 25-minute program. A link for the program can be found on the Bayfront Parkway Project page as well as in the project Facebook group.

To submit a question in advance or to be added to a distribution list for information related to the series, email BayfrontProject@pa.gov.

“Let’s Talk Bayfront” is a monthly public outreach held during the lunch hour. Starting in February the program will be held on the fourth Tuesday of each month. The topics focus on a different aspect of the project and how it is part of the overall goal to increase accessibility between the downtown and the waterfront and safety for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists who travel along the roadway. All programs will be recorded and posted on the webpage following the live sessions.

Brenda Sandberg, executive director of the Erie-Western Pennsylvania Port Authority, will be the guest for the February 22 episode and will offer an update on her organization’s West Front Street project near the Bayfront Parkway as well as pedestrian updates to Sassafras Street above the bluff.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Crawford, Erie, Forest, Mercer, Venango, and Warren counties at www.penndot.gov/District1.

Follow PennDOT’s northwest region on Twitter or Facebook.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

# # #