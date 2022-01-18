Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market Covering Developing Trends, Major Highlights With Analysis and Forecast By 2028

Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems Market

In pulmonary medication delivery, pressurized metered-dose inhalers (MDIs), dry powder inhalers (DPIs), and nebulizers are used. Diabetes, lung cancer, and migraines can be treated by this device.

Drivers:

Increasing focus on promoting the use of inhalers is expected to boost the growth of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market over the forecast period. For instance, Researchers from the University of Helsinki in Finland published a study in September 2018 that looked at the use of nonverbal, demonstrational videos to teach inhaler newbies how to use a dry powder inhaler (DPI).

Market Trends

The market is witnessing the launch of digital inhalers. For instance, FindAir, a European company that develops automated systems for asthma and COPD management, unveiled its commercial smart inhaler product FindAir ONE in January 2019.

Major players in the market are focused on the approval and launch of new devices to expand their product portfolio. For instance, Novartis International AG's Concept1 inhaler was certified under the latest EU Medical Devices Regulation in September 2019. (MDR).

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market include GF Health Products, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Novartis AG, Omron Healthcare, Inc., Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, 3M Health Care, Allied Healthcare Products, Inc., AstraZeneca plc, Boehringer Ingelheim, CareFusion Corporation, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc., and Philips Healthcare.

Key Developments:

In May 2020, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has released AIRZ-FF, a single inhaler triple therapy that combines two bronchodilators, Glycopyrronium and Formoterol, as well as the inhalation corticosteroid Fluticasone propionate, to treat COPD.

In May 2020, PARI Respiratory Equipment, Inc. has announced that its LC Sprint Reusable Nebulizer will be used in two phases of 2 clinical trials for COVID-19, which will use Pulmotect's PUL-042, an inhaled immunomodulator to prevent and treat coronavirus infections.

Key Takeaways:

The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market was valued at US$ 28,700.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 41,072.7 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2020 and 2027.

The global pulmonary drug delivery systems market is estimated to account for US$ 30,005.80 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 41,072.7 Mn by the end of 2027.

Product launches and technological advancement are the major driving factors of the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market.

MDIs held a dominant position in the global pulmonary drug delivery systems market in 2019, accounting for a 53.9% share in terms of value, followed by DPIs and nebulizers, respectively.

For instance, Bevespi Aerosphere, the first product using AstraZeneca's Co-Suspension Technology, obtained FDA approval in April 2016. The technology allows for the delivery of multiple medicines from a single MDI.

