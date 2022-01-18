LUNAJETS PARTNERS WITH SCHMIDT GROUP TO OPEN AN OFFICE IN VERBIER
LunaJets and SCHMIDT join forces to open an office for LunaJets in the center of Verbier all year round.GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European leader in the private jet charter market, LunaJets, continues its growth and has, since December 2021, an office in Verbier thanks to its partnership with Schmidt Group and their longtime local presence.
« As many of our clients are connected to the region (chalet owners or mountain enthusiasts), this office is dedicated to assisting them every day. All the private jet bookings and flight operations will be managed in real-time by our team of 50 from the Geneva HQ » declares Eymeric Segard, LunaJets’ CEO.
The SCHMIDT name distinguishes itself by the expertise of a dedicated team of knowledgeable professionals who pursue their profession daily with integrity, skill and dynamism.
The companies’ common clients, purpose, and values got them to work together to propose a high-end quality service.
« Our mission is to help our clients achieve their projects and to guarantee success », states Grégoire Schmidt, CEO of Schmidt Group.
With this office, LunaJets and Schmidt’s clients will now receive and be updated on all the information about Swiss real estate, business aviation for ad-hoc charter, sales and acquisition, whenever they are in Verbier.
ABOUT LUNAJETS
LunaJets is a leading independant global provider of private jet solutions (charter, sales, acquisitions) headquartered in Geneva with offices in London, Paris, Gstaad and Monaco.
Comprised of a team of over 60 experts using the latest proprietary technologies, it provides independent advice for booking any private jet anywhere in the world 24/7. LunaJets provides the most flexible offering in the market. Whether very light or ultra long-range jets, it can organise all types of flights. From shorthaul flights to around the world multi-leg business trips, LunaJets finds the most appropriate business jet for each client’s needs every time.
In 2015, LunaJets was the first charter broker to be Argus certified outside the US. A certification held to this day. The company was founded in 2007 by Eymeric Segard, current CEO.
For more information, visit our website: https://www.lunajets.com/
Marketing Department
LunaJets
+41227821212 ext.
press@lunajets.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other