Radial Compression Devices Market Revenue Growth Predicted by 2022-2028

Overview

According to the application, the radial compression devices are divided into two types, reusable radial compression devices and disposable radial compression devices. These devices find their application in ambulatory surgical centers, specialized clinics, hospitals, and independent catheterization centers.

Statistics

By 2027, the global radial compression devices market is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 357.7 million.

Drivers

Reduced complexity in post-procedurals is expected to propel growth of the global radial compression devices market during the forecast period. The radial as well as femoral approach can be used to perform PCI. As per the interviews held in the market, about 2-8 percent of patients reported to have experienced some complications post-PCI operation carried out through femoral approach while the cases of complications through radial approach are null.

Opportunities

Rising volume of angioplasty and angiography therapies is expected to provide a remunerative growth opportunities for companies operating in the global radial compression devices market. As per the report from the American College of Cardiology, over 1.2 million angioplasty procedures have been performed every year in the U.S.

Restraints

Scarcity of actual statistics on the adoption rate of radial access is expected to limit growth of the global radial compression devices market. The regional information on the adoption of radial compression devices is fragmented highly. The reason behind it is the delays in process approvals by the US FDA and lack of regional guidelines on radial catheterization.

Key Takeaways

In 2019, the strap/band segment had a valuation of US$ 146.7 million and is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 291.0 million by 2027 with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Rising incidences of cardiovascular diseases are expected to propel growth of this segment during the forecast period.

In 2019, the diagnostics segment had held a dominating position in the global radial compression devices market, contributing about 50.5% of overall market share. Increased volume of angioplasty and angiography therapies is expected to aid the growth of this segment over the forecast period.

Market Trends

Increased number of M&A among key players in the market. In December 2018, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., had acquired a specialty infusion provider company, Vascular Insights, LLC.

This market is experiencing various launches of innovative devices for blood flow monitoring by radial artery in order to prevent post-PCI occlusions. In May 2019, a US-based company, IdaHealth, had launched IdaFlo Tr., a wireless device that is used for monitoring blood flow in the artery continuously.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global radial compression devices market are Abbott Laboratories, Advanced Vascular Dynamics, Terumo Corporation, Beijing Demax Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Merit Medical Systems Inc., Comed B.V., and Vascular Solutions Inc.

Key Developments

In May 2019, a health company, Cordis had launched RADIAL 360 portfolio which provided a full range of products for facilitating TRA (transradial approach) in the U.S.

In January 2020, a subsidiary of Terumo Corporation, Terumo Europe NV launched a clinical trial which compared the new radial access with traditional radial access approach considering rate pf radial occlusion at discharge.

