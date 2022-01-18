Is Organic Food Healthier? Dr. Nooristani Weighs In

/EIN News/ -- Los Angeles , Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Nooristani, CEO of Balance7™ weighs in on the benefits of organic food and non-organic food. Increasing demand for organic products is seen not only in the United States but also abroad. According to the Organic Trade Association, it’s estimated that approximately 60 billion dollars worth of organic food was sold in the United States in 2021, with those numbers continuing to rise each year.



The Organic foods market in the United States is strongest in sales of fruits and vegetables, followed by dairy products. Consumers increasingly opt for organic foods over conventional foods because organic products are thought to be healthier than their non-organic counterparts. Let us examine the facts behind this belief.

There is some limited data indicating that organic food may be healthier than conventional food. However, studies indicate that there is little variation between the two types of foods in terms of nutritional value. The main macronutrient (protein, fat, carbohydrate, and dietary fiber) are almost identical between organic and conventional food products, so there is no benefit of buying organic food for nutrition purposes.

Organic products are different from conventional food. They have higher levels of antioxidants, omega-3, fatty acids, and fat-soluble micronutrients. Despite their differences, there is no sufficient evidence to suggest that these differences have any effect on overall health. More research and long-term studies are needed in order to prove or disprove benefits.

Bottom line

There is no sufficient data that shows a significant difference between the two types of food. Organic food tends to be expensive and in limited supply making it an unlikely choice for most people.

Dr. Nooristani strongly believes that the small amount of benefit from consuming organic food does not come from nutritional value, but from the following facts:

Lower levels of toxic metabolites including synthetic fertilizers, pesticides, and heavy metals.

No antibiotic use.

People who consume organic foods tend to eat more fruits and vegetables, which leads to improved health and decreased mortality rate.

At the end of the day, if you are consuming a balanced diet from organic or from conventional diet and you are combining it with regular exercise, reducing your alcoholic intake, and not smoking you will lead a healthier life.

About Dr. Nooristani:

CEO of Balance7™, Dr. Ahmad Nooristani is a licensed medical doctor with 16 years of

experience practicing medicine. He has been involved in recent breakthrough research in the field of alternative medicine, enabling patients the opportunity to enjoy solutions that were not available until now. Working closely with so many patients every day has motivated him to broaden research in finding a new path to healing what modern medicine has not accomplished.

Dr. Nooristani understands that there are thousands, if not millions, of people struggling for years with low energy levels, exhaustion, and general feelings of poor health. He is committed to helping those people take control of their lives. Dr. Nooristani strongly believes that Balance7 is one of the key factors in jumpstarting the journey to great health, serving its customers with natural and effective solutions to help them lead healthier lives.

