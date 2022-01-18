India Coronary Stents Market : Release Latest Trends & Industry Vision 2028

India Coronary Stents Market

India Coronary Stents Market

Overview

A coronary stent is a device that is used to treat coronary heart disease. It is inserted into the arteries that carry blood to the heart. The treatment aids in the reduction of chest pressure (angina) and the improvement of hospital survival rates.

The India coronary stents market is forecast to attain a valuation of US$ 2,049.9 million by the end of 2027, from a valuation of US$ 671.3 million in 2018.

Drivers

Over the forecast period, rising acceptance of remote PCI (Percutaneous Coronary Intervention) is expected to drive the growth of the India coronary stents market. In December 2018, five patients at the Apex Heart Institute in Ahmedabad, India, underwent an elective PCI procedure using CorPath technology from a distance of roughly 20 miles.

Restraints

The India coronary stents market is projected to be hampered by a low doctor-to-patient ratio. As per the World Health Organization (WHO) statistics revised in April 2019, there is one government doctor for every 10,189 people in India, resulting in a 600,000-doctor shortage, and the nurse-to-patient ratio is 1:483.

Key Takeaways

The drug eluting stents segment of the India coronary stents market was worth US$ 571.4 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.0 percent to US$ 1,846.5 million by 2027. Due to the rise in the price of coronary stents in the region, the segment is expected to expand significantly. In April 2019, the NPPA (National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority) approved a 4.2 percent increase in cardiac stent rates, in line with the WPI (wholesale price index).

In terms of pricing, the Cobalt Chromium segment dominated the India coronary stents market in 2018, contributing about 68.0 percent of the market share, led by platinum chromium and polymer segments, respectively. Cobalt chromium alloy has many benefits over other materials, including lower stent thrombosis rates, strength, and MRI compatibility.

In terms of volume, hospitals dominated the India coronary stents market in 2018, contributing about 86.3 percent of the market share, led by cath labs and ambulatory surgical centers segments, respectively.

Market Trends

Several tests have shown that coronary stents made in the U.S. are almost as successful as those made by foreign companies. As per a report conducted at the non-surgical cardiac therapies conference – TCT 2018 – held in September 2018 in San Diego, U.S., coronary stents manufactured in India are just as effective as those made in other countries.

A study conducted at the American Heart Association meeting in November 2019 by NYU Langone found that stents have the same results as drugs in patients with serious yet healthy heart disease. A case like this is likely to restrict the use of coronary stents.

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the India coronary stents market are Biosensors Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Inc., Medtronic, Inc., and Terumo Corporation.

Key Developments

The key players operating in the market are concentrating on implementing different marketing campaigns in order to increase their client base. At the 20th International Meeting on Simulation in Healthcare (IMSH 2020) in San Diego in January 2020, Mentice AB, a supplier of simulation solutions for endovascular therapies, demonstrated its Coronary Essentials training solution.

The key players in the market are concentrating on obtaining regulatory approvals in order to broaden their product range. OrbusNeich Medical K.K., a Japanese corporation, obtained approval from the MHLW (Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare) in September 2019 for its COMBO Plus Coronary Stent.

