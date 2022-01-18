Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2022 – 2028)

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market

Global Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits market

Overview

To prove birth, pregnancy fast test kits are used. Fertility fast test kits can help women determine the precise day of ovulation or validate the presence of menopause, although they can also be used to detect sperm count in men.

Statistics

The global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market is forecast to hit US$ 1,653.5 million by the end of 2027, from a valuation of US$ 1,217.5 million in 2019.



Drivers

During the forecast period, the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market is expected to benefit from rising first-time pregnancy rates. As per the National Health Statistics Reports, released in July 2018, the mean age at first birth for women who had ever had a child in the U.S. was 23.1 in 2011–2015, and 20% of married women had their first child at age 30 or older than those who were not married.

Opportunities

When researchers found the radioimmunoassay that could detect hCG in urine, the e.p.t Paternity Test was introduced in the U.S. over four decades ago. Next-generation fast testing based on lateral flow immuno assays were introduced to the market in 2003. Present pregnancy and fertility rapid testing, on the other hand, use the same equipment, which has to be changed to prevent false positive and false negative test outcomes.

Restraints

The global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market is projected to be hampered by device-related problems and controversies. Physicians often prefer laboratory experiments to home study and advise patients to do the same. Furthermore, the unreliability of outcomes, such as false negative and false positive results, deters people from using home pregnancy tests to any degree. Non-adherence to device instructions, unclear time window for test and system problems such as insensitivity or hook effect are some of the causes of achieving misleading or inaccurate data.

Key Takeaways

The pregnancy rapid tests segment of the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test market was worth US$ 678.1 million in 2018, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3 percent to US$ 951.4 million by 2027. During the forecast period, the segment is projected to rise due to an increase in the number of adolescent pregnancies. As per the WHO (World Health Organization), the unprecedented 21 million girls aged 15 to 19 years in developed countries will become pregnant next year in 2019.

In terms of volume, the hCG Urine segment dominated the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2018, contributing towards 43.3 percent of the market, led by LH Urine and FSH Urine.

Pregnancy research for human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG). Urine is easy relative to other examinations, and women can safely screen for pregnancy themselves using test kits and a urine sample. Pregnant women have elevated hCG levels in their urine, which can be quickly detected using pregnancy tests. During the forecast period, these trends are expected to sustain growth of the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market.

In terms of value, North America dominated the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market in 2018, contributing about 50.7 percent market share. Asia Pacific and Europe came in second and third, respectively.

Key suppliers are present in the North America market, offering their products to the region's future consumer base. During the forecast period, factors including product releases are expected to help the region expand.

Market Trends

Mid-stream devices are becoming more common than strips and cassettes on the market. Due to the simplicity and flexibility of use, women prefer mid-stream machines over strips and cassettes. Most consumers dislike cassettes because they are difficult to use with droppers to accurately apply a precise amount of sample to the sample well.

Physicians also advise women on fertility care or contraceptive counselling to use home fertility and pregnancy monitoring kits to confirm levels of reproductive hormones including luteinizing hormone and oestrogen. Women are more likely to repeat experiments in order to affirm the findings.

Digital sensors are increasingly replacing traditional line indicator devices and strips for fertility and pregnancy tests, due to the difficulties of interpreting test outcomes with line indicator devices.

Regulations

Europe

According to the European Union, pregnancy and fertility self-testing devices are required to be registered under EU Directive 98/79/EC

These devices are classified as Non Annex II (self-test) devices and are subject to performance evaluation by the respective country’s regulatory authority

Pregnancy and ovulation self-tests are covered under IVD 0405 and are subject to EC type examination by notified body as directed under Annex VII of EU Directive 98/79/EC

EC type certification involves the examination of technical designing of a product and verification/attestation that the designing meets the legislative requirement applicable to the device as per device classification

Manufacturers of these devices need to give a self-declaration of conformity, which is needed to be reviewed by the notified body

The notified body reviews the declaration for device design and labeling information for its appropriateness for non-professional users

Manufacturers outside the EU need to appoint authorized representatives for conformity assessment prior to launch of the device in the European market

Competitive Landscape

Key companies contributing in the global fertility and pregnancy rapid test kits market are DCC Plc., Alere Inc., bioMérieux SA, Geratherm Medical AG, SPD Swiss Precision Diagnostic GmbH, Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Church & Dwight Co., Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Procter & Gamble.

Key Developments

Natalist, a company that sells fertility tests and prenatal supplements, raised $5 million in a seed round in October 2019.

Thorne released five at-home wellness tests in March 2019 for vitamin D, heart health, weight loss, testosterone, and menopause.

