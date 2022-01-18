Latex Probe Cover Market to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% | Parker Laboratories, Inc., Hartalega Holdings Berhad, Dynarex

Latex Probe Cover Market

Probe covers are used in the diagnosis of a variety of diseases, including cardiovascular disease, urinary tract infection, and others. These probe covers fit snugly over the probe tip and extend all the way around the probe's wand-like projection. Human papillomavirus (HPV), herpes simplex virus, and other sexually transmitted infections are transmitted through mucosal surfaces. Probe covers act as barrier and prevent cross infection during ultrasound procedures.

In 2020, the global latex probe cover market is valued at US$ 552.76 million and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% over the forecast period (2020-2027).

Drivers:

Increasing prevalence of cross infections is expected to augment growth of the global latex probe cover market over the forecast period. For instance, according to research published in the American Journal of Infection Control in 2018, ultrasound procedures such as transvaginal, tranesophageal, intracavity, transrectal, and post-operative wounds pose risk of cross infection.

Moreover, rising incidence of cardiovascular disorders worldwide is expected to boost growth of the global latex probe cover market. For instance, as per the ABS 2017-18 National Health Survey, approximately 1.2 million adults (aged 18 years and older) in Australia suffered from cardiovascular diseases (CVD) in 2017-18.

Competitive Section:

Major players active in the global latex probe cover market are Parker Laboratories, Inc., Cardinal Health, Inc., Dynarex Corporation, Hartalega Holdings Berhad, McKesson Medical-Surgical Inc., Braun Melsungen AG, and CIVCO Medical Solutions.

