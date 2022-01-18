US Cannabis Testing Services Market Growth to register a CAGR of 15.7% to reach USD 409.3 Million by 2027 | Digipath,

US Cannabis Testing Services

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Cannabis Testing Services Market report aims to convey an affordable understanding of the business which has been anatomized by using primary and secondary exploration strategies. the main purpose of this US Cannabis Testing Services Market report is to supply an in- depth view and strategic analysis of the parent assiduity. The report examines each member also as their separatesub-segments present within the request in an each-inclusive manner. The report provides a deep sapience into the assiduity parameters by assessing the expansion of the request, share, volume, projected assiduity trends, and thus the different variations in prices for the read time.

US Cannabis Testing Services Market had a valuation of US$ 127.7 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7 percent during the forecast period (2019-2027), as mentioned in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Market Trends

The establishment of state-of-the-art cannabis research labs in major areas by key market players has been focusing on providing a broad variety of cannabis testing services. Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. announced plans to develop the first state-of-the-art research facility in April 2018, in compliance with the Medical Marijuana Regulation and Safety Act, which will follow the current ISO standards set by the City of Long Beach and the State of California, U.S. Gala Pharmaceutical California Inc., a division of Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc., was granted a provisional license by the State of California in December 2018 to build its flagship cannabis research laboratory in Long Beach, California, U.S. Gala Pharmaceutical, Inc. finished the building of its cannabis research laboratory in June of this year.

Steep Hill, a cannabis research and technology firm, announced in March 2019 that it had reached a license agreement with Green Analytics East to open a new cannabis testing facility in New Jersey (Steep Hill New Jersey). Steep Hill New Jersey is actively working on obtaining municipal licenses, and regulatory testing services are scheduled to begin in the third quarter of 2019.

Botanacor Laboratories, a Denver, Colorado-based hemp biomass and hemp-derived CBD product research facility, began providing industrial hemp and CBD testing throughout North America in August 2019.

Therefore, new cannabis research service providers in key regions are set to expand access to cannabis testing services and accelerate growth of the US cannabis testing services market during the forecast period.

Fundraising efforts from major cannabis research firms are assisting in the construction and extension of cannabis testing laboratories throughout the U.S. Cannalysis, a cannabis research facility in Santa Ana, California, secured US$ 22 million in funding from CanLab, a cannabis, hemp, and CBD testing laboratory network. Cannalysis will be able to extend its activities to reach more states in the U.S. due of this funding.

Key Takeaways

Due to the establishment of new cannabis research laboratories in the U.S., the US Cannabis Testing Services Market is projected to develop at a CAGR of 15.7 percent over the forecast period (2019–2027).

Due to increased partnerships by main players in the U.S., which is expected to fuel demand for potency testing to assess the protection and efficacy of cannabis, the potency testing segment is estimated to hold a significant market share by 2027. In 2016, AB SCIEX LLC (US) and CW analytical, a leading cannabis research laboratory, signed a partnership agreement to create a cannabis purity and potency testing standard.

Major companies contributing in the US cannabis testing services market are Aurum Laboratories, Praxis Laboratory, Eurofins Scientific, Fairbanks Analytical Testing LLC, SC Laboratories Inc., PharmLabs LLC, Cascadia Labs, Encore labs, Gobi Labs, Digipath Inc., Agricore Laboratories, LLC, and Pure Analytics LLC.

