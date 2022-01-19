Property Insurance Market Revenue is USD 1613 Billion dollars; at a CAGR of 6.2% | Valuates Reports
In 2020, the global property insurance market revenue is USD 1613 Billion dollars; at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027. Besides, United States accounts for about 40.48% Market share, which is 653 billion US dollars.
Property insurance provides protection against most risks to property, such as fire, theft and some weather damage. This includes specialized forms of insurance such as fire insurance, flood insurance, earthquake insurance, home insurance, or boiler insurance.
With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Property Insurance market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Property Insurance market in terms of revenue.
On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Property Insurance market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Property Insurance market.
Property Insurance market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Property Insurance market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2016-2027.
Property Insurance Market Segmentation
By Type
• Omeowners Insurance
• Renters Insurance
• Flood Insurance
• Earthquake Insurance
By Application
• Personal
• Enterprise
By Region
• North America
• US.
• Canada
• Europe
• Germany
• France
• UK.
• Italy
• Russia
• Nordic
• Rest of Europe
• Asia-Pacific
• China
• Japan
• South Korea
• Southeast Asia
• India
• Australia
• Rest of Asia
• Latin America
• Mexico
• Brazil
• Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
• Turkey
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Rest of MEA
Key Companies
• Allianz
• AXA
• Nippon Life Insurance
• American Intl. Group
• Aviva
• Assicurazioni Generali
• Cardinal Health
• State Farm Insurance
• Dai-ichi Mutual Life Insurance
• Munich Re Group
• Zurich Financial Services
• Prudential
• Asahi Mutual Life Insurance
• Sumitomo Life Insurance
• MetLife
• Allstate
• Aegon
• Prudential Financial
• New York Life Insurance
• Meiji Life Insurance
• Aetna
• CNP Assurances
• PingAn
• CPIC
• TIAA-CREF
• Mitsui Mutual Life Insurance
• Royal & Sun Alliance
• Swiss Reinsurance
• Yasuda Mutual Life Insurance
• Standard Life Assurance.
