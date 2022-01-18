Bubble Tea Market Top Companies Analysis To Grow Your Business in 2027 | Share Tea, Fanale Drinks, ChaTime, CoCo Fresh

Low price of bubble tea, health benefits associated with it, and expanding retail market drive the growth of the global bubble tea market.

Bubble Tea Market by Base Ingredient (Black Tea, Green Tea, Oolong Tea, and White Tea), Flavor (Original Flavor, Coffee Flavor, Fruit Flavor, Chocolate Flavor, and Others), and Component (Flavor, Creamer, Sweetener, Liquid, Tapioca Pearls, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global bubble tea market generated $2.4 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Rise in health consciousness, surge in adoption of healthy beverages including green tea, oolong tea, black tea, and white tea among consumers, and consumption of flavored bubble tea among young generation drive the growth of the global bubble tea market. However, excessive inclusion of sugar content in drinks that causes health issues and trend of coffee consumption hinder the market growth. Contrarily, emergence of new flavors & blends along with increasing demand among young population for different types of teas provide lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Based on base ingredient, the black tea segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global bubble tea market, and is estimated to maintain its lead status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in awareness and health benefits including prevention of chronic diseases such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer. However, the green tea segment is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.2% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in number of fitness conscious consumers across the globe.

On the basis of component, the liquid component segment generated maximum revenue in 2019 and is expected to continue this trend throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of various options such as combination of various liquid flavors and syrups. However, the sweeteners segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR duringthe forecast period, owing to availability of organic sweeteners such as honey-based sweeteners for bubble teas.

Based on flavor, the fruit flavor segment accounted for more than three-fifths of the global bubble tea market in 2020, and is projected to continue to dominate during the forecast period. This is due to surge in number of vegan people and health consciousness consumers across the globe. However, the chocolate flavor segment would grow at the fastest CAGR of 8.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to its ability to offer combined health benefits of both chocolate and bubble tea.

Based on region, North America accounted for more than half of the global bubble tea market in 2020, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position by 2027. This is attributed to rise in number of tea and coffee consumers in the region. However, Europe is estimated to maintain the highest CAGR of 8.7% from 2020 to 2027, owing to surge in tourism activities, health consciousness among young population, and prominence of the bubble tea in the region.

The key players in the bubble tea industry, profiled in the report include Bobabox Limited, Bubble Tea House Company, Cuppotee, Fokus Inc., Gong Cha, Lollicup USA, Inc., Sumo's (M) Sdn Bhd, Ten Ren's Tea Time, The Bubble Tea Company, and Troika JC.

The other players operating in the global bubble tea market are Bubble Tea Supply Inc., ChaTime, CoCo Fresh, Quickly, Kung Fu Tea, Boba Loca, Happylemon, Share Tea, T Bun International, Fanale Drinks, Grand Chainly, and Huey-Yuhe Enterprise.