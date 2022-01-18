Butane Market Growth by Regional Type, Industry Vertical, Covid-19 Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2027

Butane Market

Key players in the global butane market include British Petroleum, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec, etc.

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, USA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Butane market is analyzed based on regions and competitive landscape in each region is mentioned. Regions discussed in the study include North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). These insights help to devise strategies and create new opportunities to achieve exceptional results.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, “Butane Market by Type, Industry Vertical, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027”. The study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.

Detailed analysis on operating business segments, product portfolio, business performance, and key strategic developments is offered in the research. Leading market players analyzed in the report include Celanese Corporation. These players have adopted various strategies including expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to gain a strong position in the butane market.

The major fraction of the total amount of butane, which is produced globally is utilized in the manufacture of liquid petroleum gas (LPG). LPG is used all over the world in both residential and commercial places majorly for cooking and heating purposes. Furthermore, butane is used in the production of ethylene in the petrochemical industry and is also the precursor for the manufacture of butadiene. Butadiene is the key raw material in the production of synthetic rubber, and the growth of the rubber industry has escalated the demand for butane significantly.

Moreover, butadiene is utilized in the refineries as a blending agent in fuels such as gasoline and compressed natural gas (CNG) and also in other utility products such as cigarette lighters and in propellant aerosol sprays such as deodorants. The increasing usage of butane torch in glass manufacturing, plumbing, and in the construction industry has played a significant role in the growth of the butane market across the globe. However, the fluctuating prices of the crude oil might act as a restraining factor for the market. Conversely, rapid technological developments by the manufacturers and increase in usage of LPG and CNG are expected to boost the growth of the butane market.

In terms of market share, Asia-Pacific region is leading the global butane market, owing high demand for LPG and CNG in the region. Factors such as high population density and increase in number of vehicles have led to the increase in the demand for fuel in the region. The market in the Middle East region is expected to grow at a significant pace due to the presence of high number of refineries in the region.

Analysis of COVID-19 impact

The outbreak of the pandemic has had a massive impact on the majority of industries and the butane market was also not an exception in this regard. The report provides a detailed study on the micro- and macro-economic impact during the pandemic. Additionally, it emphasizes the direct impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the butane market in the form of qualitative study. The report offers explicit details regarding the market extent and shares during this unprecedented time. At the same time, the major strategies adopted by the market players to combat the global crisis is also covered under the report. Last but not the least, the report highlights how the pandemic has distorted the supply chain of the market and takes in a post-COVID-19 analysis too.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global butane market include British Petroleum, Chevron Corporation, ConocoPhillips Co., ExxonMobil Corp., Royal Dutch Shell, Sinopec Group., Proton Gases India Pvt. ltd., Valero Energy Corporation, and Aditya Air Product Pvt. Ltd.

