Digital Logistics Market 2022: Explore top factors that will boost the market in future

Allied Analytics

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The digital logistics market is driven by various factors such as the use of applications in logistics, high volume of data and improved service quality, and rapid of growth of IT solutions for the business. The rapid rate of adoption is considered one of the major drivers of the market. Security, privacy, and lack of IT infrastructure restrain the adoption of digital logistics products. The growing E-commerce sector, high adoption of cloud technology, and globalization of the retail markets are creating sufficient opportunities in the digital logistics market. However, the expensive data exchange charges between the devices required for communication are a major challenge for the digital logistic market.

The digital logistics market is driven by an increase in the amount of data generation, the requirement to access data on real-time is growing which is boosting the digital logistics market. Growth in e-commerce, the retail industry, and other emerging markets such as automotive is expected to provide large opportunities to the players operating in the digital logistics market.

The digital logistics market is characterized by intense competition and presence of regional as well as international players. The key market players are adopting strategies such as collaboration, acquisition, and technological innovation to extend their market reach. For example GE Oil and Gas Inc. acquired Advantech Co. in October 2015 to fuel the innovation of Advantech Co.

Key industry players - Advantech Co., Ltd, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Tech Mahindra, HCL Technologies Limited, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, SAMSUNG ELECTRONIC LOGITECH Corporation, JDA Software Group, Inc., and Hexaware Technologies.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3891

The report segments the digital logistics market on the basis of product, application, industry vertical, and geographic region. The product is further bifurcated into system and service. On the basis of system, it is divided into tracking and monitoring system, information integrated system, information integrated system, electronic data interchange system, database management system, fleet management, and another management system. The service segment includes consulting, system integration, and other classification. The application segment is categorized into warehouse, labor, and transport management. Based on industry vertical, the global digital logistics market is segmented into banking, financial, and insurance (BFSI), aerospace & defense, healthcare, public sector, IT & telecom, retail, and others. Geographic breakdown and deep analysis of each of the aforementioned segments is included for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key drivers that are propelling the growth of the market are included in the report. Additionally, challenges and restraining factors that are likely to curb the growth of the market are put forth by the analysts to prepare the manufacturers for future challenges in advance.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/3891

Similar Reports -

1. Connected Logistics Market

2. Logistics Automation Market



About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

