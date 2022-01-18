Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market will grow at 6.2% CAGR, to be valued at USD 9,010.4 Million by 2027 | Hologic,

Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests

SEATTLE , WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market report aims to convey an affordable understanding of the business which has been anatomized by using primary and secondary exploration strategies. the main purpose of this Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market report is to supply an in- depth view and strategic analysis of the parent assiduity. The report examines each member also as their separatesub-segments present within the request in an each-inclusive manner. The report provides a deep sapience into the assiduity parameters by assessing the expansion of the request, share, volume, projected assiduity trends, and thus the different variations in prices for the read time.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

Global Cervical Cancer Diagnostic Tests Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 5,910.2 million in 2020 and is estimated to register a CAGR over 6.2% during the forecast period (2020-2027), as highlighted in a new report published by Coherent Market Insights.

Cervical cancer risk is increased by a factor of three when people smoke. Tobacco carcinogens cause cervical cancer by triggering and supporting HPV. The rising number of smokers and passive smokers increases a woman's risk of developing cervical cancer, boosting the demand for cervical cancer screening tests.

Moreover, according to the Cancer Research UK, around 21% of cervical cancers are caused due to smoking. Furthermore, the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) classifies smoking as Group 1, indicating that tobacco is human carcinogenic.

However, according to Truth Initiative, the U.S.-based nonprofit public health organization, (March 2019), on the basis of high school students in the U.S., around 7.3% of females and over 8.8% of males currently smoke cigarettes.

𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭– 𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐯𝐢𝐫𝐮𝐬 (𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗) 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜

COVID-19 is being combated in a number of ways by governments. For instance, on September 4, 2020, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India as well as other professional societies such as Indian Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology (ISCCP), Federation of Obstetric and Gynecological Societies of India, Asia Oceania research organization on Genital Infections and Neoplasia, India (AOGIN-India), and Association of Gynecologic Oncologists of India (AGOI) came together for the introduction of the National Programme for Screening of Breast, Oral and Cervical Cancers in India.

However, on August 19, 2020, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the World Health Assembly, and a part of WHO, adopted a global method to eliminate the time it takes to diagnose and handle cervical cancer as a public health problem. The approach focuses on three key points: cervical cancer prevention by vaccines, precancerous lesion screening and treatment, and invasive cervical cancer treatment and palliative care. The WHO wants to adopt the above strategies on a broad scale due to achieve the aim of preventing cervical cancer.

Furthermore, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) initiative, The United Nations Global Cervical Cancer Programme has launched a new 5-year joint program with seven UN organizations to eliminate and monitor cervical cancer. The collaborative program will provide global leadership as well as strategic support to policymakers and their allies in the implementation of national cervical cancer control systems that ensure women have equal access to resources.

Major players are focused towards on new product launch, due to broaden their product portfolio in the global market, which is expected to propel the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in September 2020, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for the expanded use of CINtec PLUS Cytology, the first triage test based on biomarker technology for women whose cervical cancer screening results are positive for high-risk types of human papillomavirus.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐃𝐢𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜 𝐓𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• The global cervical cancer diagnostic tests market is expected to register a CAGR around 6.2% during the forecast period, due to major players are concentrated on offering guidelines for cervical cancer diagnostics. For instance, in June 2020, American Society for Colposcopy and Cervical Pathology issued new guidelines for managing abnormal results on cervical cancer screening, which emphasizes more detailed management focused on risk estimates for the patient, allowing for more personalized diagnosis, care, and follow-up recommendations.

• On the basis of test type, Pap smear test segment is expected to value for highest market share in 2020, due to growing number of Pap smear test users. For instance, in 2018, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, over 70.2% women of aged 18 and above underwent Pap smear test for diagnosis of cervical cancer within the past 3 years in the U.S. However, according to the same source, women aged between 25 and 44 take this test most frequently, as compared to other age groups.

• Major players are dominating in the global cervical cancer diagnostic tests Market such as DYSIS Abbott Laboratories, Medical Ltd., Dickinson and Company, Becton, Danaher Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Arbor Vita Corporation, Quest Diagnostics, Zilico Ltd, Qiagen and Hologic, Inc.

