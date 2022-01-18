India Advanced Wound Care Management Market Trends 2020 expected to reach USD 330.8 Million With CAGR of 5.5% by 2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- The India Advanced Wound Care Management Market report aims to convey an affordable understanding of the business which has been anatomized by using primary and secondary exploration strategies. the main purpose of this India Advanced Wound Care Management Market report is to supply an in- depth view and strategic analysis of the parent assiduity. The report examines each member also as their separatesub-segments present within the request in an each-inclusive manner. The report provides a deep sapience into the assiduity parameters by assessing the expansion of the request, share, volume, projected assiduity trends, and thus the different variations in prices for the read time.
𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐖𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰
Traditional wound care and advanced wound care products are the two types of wound care management products. Traditional wound care management, in which health professionals use wound care products like medical tapes, dressings, and bandage rolls to protect the wound from external causes and avoid bleeding and infections, is more common around the world. Foam dressings, alginates, hydrogels, and hydrocolloids are examples of advanced wound care products that promote natural healing without obstructing the wound. These products promote wound healing by ensuring adequate oxygen supply, maintaining a constant temperature, and providing protection from the elements.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals and intensive care services encountered a shortage of patients. As a consequence, any operation or service considered to be "non-essential" is turned off. Wound treatment has also been labelled as "non-essential" in many hospitals. COVID-19 infection can lead to other infections, sepsis, amputations, and even death in patients with diabetes, hypertension, venous insufficiency, and peripheral artery disease. In addition, non-healing wounds that are left untreated and unmanaged due to a lack of wound care products can result in medical problems such as infection, sepsis, the need for limb amputation, and even death.
Over the forecast period (2020-2027), India advanced wound care management market is expected to manifest a CAGR of 5.5% and is estimated to have a market valuation of US$ 227.2 million in 2020.
𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬
The India advanced wound care management market is expected to expand as a result of product launches and R&D activities.
Due to the launch of novel wound care management products in India, the India advanced wound care management market is expected to expand significantly over the forecast period. MaxioCel, a next-generation wound care dressing made of chitosan, was launched in New Delhi, India, by Axio Biosolutions, an India-based medtech firm, in February 2019. Patients with chronic wounds such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, venous leg ulcers, cavity wounds, skin abrasions, and post-operative surgical wounds should find relief and faster healing with this medication.
Furthermore, several academic and research institutes are involved in research and development, which is expected to boost growth of India advanced wound care treatment market over the forecast period. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar's biomedical engineering department, in collaboration with Ohio State University in the U.S., created a possible targeted therapeutic technique that could support diabetic patients undergoing surgical procedures for chronic or acute injuries. Researchers indicated that new-age technology, which has shown promising results in small animals like rats, may be beneficial to millions of diabetic patients and help medical professionals provide better care. Clinical trials are currently underway for the treatment.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐚𝐱𝐨𝐧𝐨𝐦𝐲
• According to type of product:
Wound Dressings: Hydrocolloid Dressings, Foam Dressings, Collagen Dressings, Film Dressings, Alginate Dressings, Contact Layer.
Wound Therapy Devices: Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems, Pressure Relief Devices, Hyperbaric Oxygen Equipment, Electrical Stimulation Devices.
Active Wound Care: Topical Agents, Artificial Skin Substitutes.
• According to type of wound:
Traumatic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Burns, Others.
Ulcers: Diabetic Foot Ulcers, Pressure Ulcers, Arterial and Venous Ulcers.
• According to End User:
Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare Settings, Others (Rehabilitation Center, Nursing Homes, and Community Centers).
𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
However, in the near future, India advanced wound care treatment market development is projected to be hampered by a shortage of doctors and nurses. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that India is short 600,000 doctors and 2 million nurses. In India in 2019, there was only one government doctor for every 10,189 residents. In addition, India is a middle-income nation with a large proportion of the population living in rural areas. In India, healthcare facilities are scarce in rural areas. Several remote areas have scarcity of basic healthcare facilities in India. According to a study published in July 2018 titled ‘Rural Healthcare Sector : A Problem Yet to Be Solved,' only 11% of sub-centers, 13% of primary health centers (PHCs), and 16% of community health centers (CHCs) in rural India meet the Indian Public Health Standards (IPHS), and many health care facilities in rural India lack healthcare settings.
𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬
Due to the strong presence of manufacturing facilities and local players in the area, the West India region accounted for the largest market share in the India advanced wound care management market in 2019. Axio Biosolutions, a developer of axiostat chitosan hemostatic dressing, has a manufacturing facility in Gujarat, and Elkem South Asia Pvt Ltd. (a Bluestar company) has a manufacturing facility in Mumbai.
Moreover, due to the presence of local players such as Biotech Private Limited., Zywie Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Limited., Virchow Sangam Healthcare Products Ltd., Fibroheal Woundcare Pvt. Ltd., Pradeep Surgical Dressings Private Limited., and others in the area, the advanced wound care management market in South India is expected to expand significantly. These companies manufacture and distribute advanced wound care treatment products in the region as well as across India.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞
Major companies contributing in the India advanced wound care management market include 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏 & 𝑱𝒐𝒉𝒏𝒔𝒐𝒏, 𝑪𝒐𝒏𝒗𝒂𝒕𝒆𝒄 𝑮𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒑 𝑷𝒍𝒄, 𝑺𝒎𝒊𝒕𝒉 & 𝑵𝒆𝒑𝒉𝒆𝒘 𝑷𝒍𝒄, 𝑬𝒖𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑷𝒉𝒂𝒓𝒎𝒂𝒄𝒆𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒔 (𝑷) 𝑳𝒕𝒅 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒑𝒍𝒂𝒔𝒕 𝑨/𝑺, 𝑴𝒊𝒍 𝑳𝒂𝒃𝒐𝒓𝒂𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝑷𝒗𝒕. 𝑳𝒕𝒅, 𝑬𝒔𝒔𝒊𝒕𝒚 𝑨𝑩, 𝑪𝒐𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒆𝒏𝒆𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝑯𝒆𝒂𝒍𝒕𝒉𝒄𝒂𝒓𝒆 𝑷𝒗𝒕 𝑳𝒕𝒅, 𝒂𝒏𝒅 3𝑴.
