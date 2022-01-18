Telemonitoring System Market Growing With A CAGR of 10.1% | AMD Global Telemedicine, Cisco Systems, Care Innovations

Telemonitoring System Market

Telemedicine advances, such as telemonitoring, are being utilized to improve outpatient and homecare services, lowering healthcare costs and better serving older individuals with chronic illnesses. Telemonitoring aids in the treatment of common chronic conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), insulin, heart problems, and hypertension, according to a 2012 research published by the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI). A multi-parametric telemonitoring system lowered the incidence of COPD exacerbations in a randomized clinical trial of 100 COPD patients in the Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) stage II–III, aged 65 years or older, for nine months, according to a study published in BMC Health Services Research in 2013. Using a telemedicine commercial cellular phone and specialized software, the intervention group assessed oxygen saturation, heart rate, temperature, and physical activity. Telemonitoring devices allow caregivers and doctors to check on patients' condition from afar at any time. In remote regions with limited health-care resources, telemonitoring devices can be employed.

Browse 21 Market Data Tables and 25 Figures spread through 176 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Telemonitoring System Market, by Component (Software and Hardware), by Mode of Delivery (Cloud-Based and Web-based), by Application (Cardiovascular Disease Monitoring, COPD Monitoring, Glucose Monitoring, and Blood Pressure Monitoring), and by Region (North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa) - Global Forecast to 2026"

Telemonitoring system manufacturers are concentrating on strategic cooperation and the creation of sufficient privacy and security measures for telehealth data and systems. Monica Healthcare, a surveillance technology business, was purchased by GE Healthcare in 2017. Furthermore, Royal Philips and American Well announced a strategic collaboration in January 2018 to work together to combine American Well's mobile telehealth solutions into a variety of Philips products for both healthy customers and patients with medical needs.

Key Takeaways

Due to the growing elderly population and increased demand for home healthcare services, the global telemonitoring system market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 10.1 percent over the forecast period (2018–2026).

Due to the growing number of COPD throughout the world, the COPD monitoring segment is projected to produce considerable revenue in 2018. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), there were 251 million cases of COPD worldwide in 2016.

Key companies contributing in the global telemonitoring system market are General Electric Company, InTouch Health, AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Medvivo Group Ltd., Care Innovations LLC, Nihon Kohden, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Tunstall Healthcare Group Ltd, Abbott Laboratories, Vidyo, Inc., St Jude Medical, Siemens Healthineers AG, Medtronic Plc, Cisco Systems, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., and Honeywell Life Care Solutions.

