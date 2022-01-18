tmwi appoints Matt Franceschi as Deputy Managing Director to help spearhead the integrated media agency’s growth
Independent media group, Oxidise, has appointed Matt Franceschi as Deputy Managing Director at its Warwickshire-based integrated marketing agency, tmwiLONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Independent media group, Oxidise, has appointed Matt Franceschi as Deputy Managing Director at its Warwickshire-based integrated marketing agency, tmwi, as it prepares to further develop client success strategies, and readies itself for further expansion in 2022.
Matt’s key areas of focus at tmwi will be to drive the ongoing growth of the business in line with its strategic objectives, and to develop client relationships by building on campaign successes and forming strategic partnerships - ensuring that the agency continues to deliver market-leading performance; always at the forefront of digital capabilities and innovations.
He has a track record of serving a large range of corporations such as Unilever, Danone, Reckitt, Campari, Ferrero, Santander and Kenwood across SEO, content production, tech and paid media. Most recently Director of Business Development and Marketing at independent agency, Green Park Content, he boasts years of experience in agency leadership, strategic growth and client development; skills he will now bring to the award-winning Oxidise group.
A vital member of tmwi’s team, Matt will build on the integrated agency’s successful client-focussed approach, helping it to produce even more outstanding work and continue to deliver transformational growth for a wide range of businesses and brands. He will report to Steve Hadfield who was recently appointed Managing Director.
Matt comments: “I am thrilled to be joining one of the UK’s leading independent agencies as Deputy MD and look forward to playing my part in its continuing success story; helping to create innovative campaigns and growth for our increasing range of clients through audience and data-led marketing. I share the team’s belief that, in order to unlock potential, we need to use data, tech and content, within holistic, integrated media solutions.”
Group CEO, Chris Phillips, adds: “We have no doubt that Matt will build upon the success of tmwi as one of the UK’s leading independent media agencies. With his impressive track record as a collaborative, versatile, considered and energetic business leader, we know he will add great value and insight, driving further success for our clients and our team. He has already played a key role in securing several new marquee clients and a strong end to 2021 for the business, despite having been part of the team for only a short time.”
About tmwi
tmwi is an award-winning marketing agency that specialises in the application of bespoke data, creative and technology services to drive long-term business success. Activating brand data, tmwi’s agile team builds and executes scalable marketing plans that deliver impactful results in a fast-moving, fragmented digital landscape. Using our best in class technology, data modelling and machine learning, we drive our clients to be more accurate when finding new customers, more relevant when they speak to them and to learn more from every interaction to maximise performance. Our team of experts, engineers and data scientists are based in Stratford-upon-Avon, with offices across the UK and Europe, tmwi works with growing SMEs, global corporations and agencies, incorporating everything from FMCG and finance to automotive and travel.
Julia Smith
The Digital Voice
+44 7799894184
email us here