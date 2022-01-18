Isohexadecane market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report By 2027 | INEOS Group, Croda International Plc.

Isohexadecane Market

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A detailed report on Global Isohexadecane Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027. The research study offers complete analysis of critical aspects of the global Isohexadecane , including competition, segmentation, geographical progress, manufacturing cost analysis, and price structure. We have provided CAGR, value, volume, sales, production, revenue, and other estimations for the global as well as regional markets.

Market Overview:

Isohexadecan is a C16 iso-paraffin chemical which is majorly used in emollient and solvent across wide range of beauty & personal care products such as lip care products, skin care, hair care, and deodorants. Moreover, it is also used as a texture enhancer and cleansing agent in cosmetics.

Competitive Landscape:

INEOS Group, Croda International Plc. Vantage Specialty Chemicals, RITA Corporation, The Innovation Company, Presperse Corporation, LANXESS Corporation, Trulux Pty Ltd., Dowpol Chemical International Corp, DeWolf Chemical, and SAMKWANG Co. Ltd.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for the compound from cosmetic and personal care industry is augmenting growth of the Isohexadecane market. The compound has excellent moisturizing, skin-conditioning, and cleansing properties which makes it ideal for manufacturing wide range of skin care products. Thus growing demand for cosmetic products is expected to foster growth of the market.

Increasing working female population and changing lifestyle is again augmenting growth of the cosmetic products. Women held 50.04% of American jobs as of December 2020, excluding farm workers and the self-employed, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That’s up from 49.7% just one year ago.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

The Covid-19 outbreak has had an adverse impact on various manufacturing industries around the globe. Government has implemented strict regulation such as lockdown to curb the spread of the infection, companies are looking to function remotely. The lockdowns have led to a decline in demand for certain categories of cosmetic products due to self-isolation and limited social distancing policies. Various companies had shutdowns their manufacturing units which had an adverse impact on Isohexadecane market.

Key Takeaways:

The Isohexadecane market is expected to exhibit a CAGR over the forecast period owing to the high demand for cosmetic &personal care products around the globe.

Europe is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the strong presence of cosmetic industry in the region. According to The Personal Care Association, the European cosmetics and personal care market is the largest market for cosmetic products in the world. It was Valued at €76.7 billion at retail sales price in 2020,

Market Taxonomy:

On the basis of application, the global isohexadecane market is segmented into:

Skin Care

Hair Care

Lip Care

Eye Care

Nail Care

Deodorants

