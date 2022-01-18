P2P Antennas Market Size to Reach USD 5,365.4 Million, Registering a CAGR of 6.8% from 2020–2025 - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “P2P Antennas Market information by Type, by Polarization, by Diameter, Frequency and Region – forecast to 2027” market size to reach USD 5,365.4 million, growing at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% by 2025.

Market Scope:

One of the significant factors accelerating the demand for P2P antennas is the increasing Internet penetration among individuals, companies, and industries. These antennas are simple to install and provide fast two-way communication between nodes. These advantages of P2P antennas are propelling the industry forward. One of the primary factors driving the market's growth is technological improvements and the rising demand for high-speed communication systems from the military and defense sectors. Similarly, business organizations, telecom carriers, governments, and other users employ these antennas for connectivity in a variety of applications.

Dominant Key Players on P2P Antennas Market Covered are:

CommScope Inc. (US)

Ericsson (Sweden)

COMBA Telecom Systems Holdings (Hong Kong)

Amphenol Corporation (US)

Cambium Networks (US)

TONGYU Communication (China)

Laird Technologies (US)

Radio Frequency Systems (Germany)

Rosenberger (Germany)

SHENGLU (China)

MOBI Antenna Technologies (China)

Infinite Electronics International (US)

TRANGO Networks LLC. (US)

MWAVE Industries (US)

KAVVERI Telecom (India)

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

The global P2P antennas market has been segmented on the basis of type, polarization, diameter, frequency range, and application.

On the basis of type, the worldwide P2P antennas market has been segmented as parabolic antennas, flat panel antennas, and Yagi antennas.

On the basis of polarization, the worldwide P2P antennas market has been segmented into single-polarized antennas and dual-polarized antennas.

On the basis of diameter, the worldwide P2P antennas market has been segmented into 0.2 meters to 0.9 meters, 1.0 meters to 3.0 meters, and 3.1 meters to 4.6 meters.

On the basis of the frequency range, the worldwide P2P antennas market has been segmented into 1.0 GHz to 9.9 GHz, 10.0 GHz to 29.9 GHz, and 30.0 GHz to 86.0 GHz.

On the basis of application, the worldwide P2P antennas market has been segmented into telecommunication, commercial, military and defense, satellite, and others. In the telecommunications industry, point-to-point antennas are used for connectivity. The key advantages of these antennas are that they provide high speed and availability over a long connection distance, and they may also be utilized to efficiently handle voice and data traffic in a variety of bandwidth-intensive applications. With the expanding cellular network demand, the 5G network is likely to broaden the frequency application range for point-to-point antennas, and the telecommunication application is expected to hold the greatest share of the point-to-point antenna market.

Regional Analysis

North America to Captured the Largest Market Share

North America accounted for the largest share of the P2P antennas market in 2019 and is expected to increase significantly over the forecast period. Various reasons, including the presence of cutting-edge technologies and developed infrastructure, are propelling the expansion of the P2P antennas market in North America. Furthermore, the presence of enterprises in the region such as CommScope, Inc., Cambium Networks, Amphenol Corporation, and others is supporting market expansion. Rising demand for high-speed Internet and the necessity to manage data traffic in two-way communications are also driving regional market expansion.

APAC to Register Fastest Growth

Due to the growing number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region, the APAC P2P antenna market is expected to rise at a rapid pace. The increased demand for telecommunication infrastructure has also created a plethora of prospects for the region's P2P antenna industry. In APAC, investments appear prospective since the majority of countries, such as China, Japan, and South Korea, have been more effective in restricting the spread of COVID-19 than the US and European countries. China is relaxing limits on factory operations and the movement of workers. Major regional telecommunications equipment providers, such as ZTE (China) and Huawei Technologies (China), have inked more than 95 5G commercial agreements with leading global telecom operators.

COVID-19 Impact on the Global P2P Antennas Market

The outbreak of COVID-19 will have a tremendous influence on the telecommunications industry. People are spending more time at home for work and leisure, using massive amounts of data, as the number of countries imposing limitations on movement increases. Telecom companies are concentrating their efforts on improving network resilience and preparing for 5G expenditures. In March 2020, 3GPP, the global organization responsible for creating 5G technology, announced a three-month delay in the completion of 5G specifications: Releases 16 and 17. Release 16's third stage was scheduled for June 2020. Furthermore, further development on Release 17 has been pushed back three months, so the freezing of stage 3 will occur in September 2021.

Competitive Landscape

Various prominent players have an impact on the growth of the global P2P Antennas Market. To expand their enterprises and saturate the market, they collaborate, launch new items, acquire mergers, and so on.

Industry News

In March 2020, Comba Telecom Systems released 5G sub-6 outdoor CPE and hybrid beam antennas.

In February 2020, CommScope released multiple antenna solutions, connectors, and power options to make it easy and quick for wireless operators to create their networks to meet the rush of 5G rollouts around the world.

