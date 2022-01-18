Potato Protein Market expected to reach US$ 249.1 Mn by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Potato Protein Market - Analysis, Outlook, Growth, Trends, Forecasts

/EIN News/ -- DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The sales of potato protein market is estimated to be valued at US$ 121.1 Mn in 2022. As per Future Market Insights (FMI), the overall market value is expected to reach US$ 249.1 Mn by 2032, rising at a CAGR of 7.5% for 2022-2032.



Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 121.1 Mn Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 249.1 Mn Global Growth Rate 7.5%

Forecast Period 2022-2032

The global potato protein market size is expected to reach US$ 128.9 Mn by the end of 2029. According to a study by Future Market Insights (FMI), the market will show a steady rise at 4.3% CAGR between 2019 and 2029. According to the report, the rising demand for healthier and plant-based food alternatives will stoke growth of the market.

The report offers a comprehensive insight into the market. It covers key growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and prevailing trends. It uses unique research methods to offer the most accurate analysis of the market. The report profiles some of the leading market players examines the impact of their growth strategies on the overall market.

Request for Report Sample - https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11052

It includes in-depth insights into the potato protein market. Some of these are:

The estimated value of the market was at US$ 84.6 Mn in 2019. Through the course of the report’s forecast period, the market is exhibited to show a steady pace of growth.

Regionally, North America emerged as a key market for potato protein.

Europe and Latin America will report steady rise as key markets for potato protein.

Among potato protein types, concentrates will witness high demand through the forecast period.

Key players are likely to focus on introducing new products to stay relevant in the market.



“In the coming years, the potato protein market will gain impetus from the rising demand in developed regions. The rising demand for healthier meat alternatives and inclination towards plant-based protein will increase potato protein sales in regions such as North America, Europe and Latin America,” said a lead analyst at FMI.

Increasing Application in Food and Beverages Sector to Boost Growth

Potato protein is widely used in infant formulas, food supplements and dairy products. Therefore, the increasing consumption of dietary protein will bode well for the market. Furthermore, the market is expected to gain from the expansion of the food industry. Because countries such as China, India, and Brazil exhibit high food demand, they are identified as some of the most lucrative markets for potato protein. In addition to this, the rising health consciousness among consumers will enable growth in the market.

Who is winning?

Some of the leading players operating in the potato protein market are (Avebe, Tereos, Agrana, Roquette, Omega Protein, Pepees Group, Emsland Group, Meelunie, KMC Ingredients, Südstärke, AKV Langholt, PPZ Niechlow and others.

As a result of increasing competition, potato protein manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolio and improving sourcing processes. Their expansion strategies are further aided by agreements between them and local players across emerging market. These companies are particularly focusing on catering to changing consumer preference across various applications.

In addition to this, mergers and acquisition remains a popular strategy among market players. Companies intend to expand their regional footprint through strategic collaborations.

Speak to our Research Expert: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-11052

Get Valuable Insights into Potato Protein Market

Future Market Insights, in its new report, presents an unbiased analysis of the global potato protein market, covering historical demand data and forecast figures for the period between 2019 and 2028. The study divulges compelling insights into growth witnessed in the market. In terms of type, the potato protein market is split between isolates and concentrates. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into food and beverages and feed. Regionally, the market is categorized into North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa.

About Food Market Division at FMI

Expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations – the food & beverage team at Future Market Insights helps clients from across the globe with their unique business intelligence needs. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the food & beverage industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Scope of Report

Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2021 US$ 121.1 Mn Market Forecast Value in 2032 US$ 249.1 Mn Global Growth Rate 7.5%

Forecast Period 2022-2032 Historical Data Available for 2017-2021 Market Analysis MT for Volume and USD Mn for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, EU5, Russia, Poland, China, ASEAN, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, GCC countries, Ethopia, North Africa, South Africa, others. Key Market Segments Covered Type, Application, Region Key Companies Profiled Avebe

Tereos

Agrana

Roquette

Omega Protein

Pepees Group

Emsland Group

Meelunie

KMC Ingredients

Südstärke

AKV Langholt

PPZ Niechlow

We Offer tailor-made Solutions to fit Your Requirements, Request Customization@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-11052

Explore FMI’s Extensive ongoing Coverage on Food & Beverage Domain

Alcoholic Flavors Market: The alcoholic flavors market saw soaring growth in 2021 with worldwide revenues. A new forecast estimates that alcoholic flavors revenue will nearly double by 2031.

Saffron Beer Market: Saffron beer is gradually gaining popularity among consumers as a premium product in alcoholic beverage section.

Lemon Salt Market: Lemon salt, being a fantastic appetizer and having a delicious taste, is projected to grow at a high CAGR over the forecast period, as per research.

Flavored Water Market: Flavored water is not only being popular among players but it is also being tested by normal consumers more with each passing day.

Fish Peptones Market: Fish peptones, a protein decomposition product, is obtained from different marine fish species, such as marmorata and silver carp.

Corn Steep Powder Market: Corn steep powder is gaining much attention in market as a replacement for several organic fertilizers, like chicken litter, fish emulsion, feather meal, and soybean meal.

Cardamom Oil Market: Cardamom oil market in Asia has been recognized as an established region since long and the market is ever growing there.

Bacon Flavors Market: North America region is dominating bacon flavor market worldwide with new product innovations, like applewood-smoked and cherrywood bacon flavors.

Vanilla Salt Market: According to the latest study, the market for vanilla salt is expected to rise at a CAGR of 5.2% in the forecasted years.

Gourmet Salt Market: According to the latest study, the market for Gourmet salt is expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.2% in the forecasted years.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/potato-protein-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/potato-protein-market