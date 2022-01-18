Strategies For Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Players In 2022-2026 Market Forecast Period

Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Report

Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the market size is expected to grow from $4.04 billion in 2021 to $4.26 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The PCOS treatment market is expected to reach $5.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.4%. The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market demand is driven by a global rise in genetic and hormonal disorders.

The global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market consists of sale of services and related products that are used in hospital pharmacies, drug stores, and retail pharmacies to treat polycystic ovarian syndrome. The polycystic ovarian syndrome is a disorder in which hormones are out of control for females and have male hormones that are higher than normal, which causes them to skip menstrual periods and makes pregnancy more difficult for them.

Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Trends

Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a major trend driving the global polycystic ovarian syndrome treatment market growth. Laparoscopic ovarian drilling is a surgical treatment performed by the doctors in critical conditions that can cause ovulation in women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS). Ovarian drilling is often used by women with PCOS who often do not ovulate despite having attempted weight loss and use of fertility drugs.

Global Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Market Segments

The global PCOS treatment market is segmented:

By Drug Type: Oral Contraceptives, Ornithine Decarboxylase Inhibitors, Insulin-Sensitizing Agents, Anti-Depressants, Diuretics, Aromatase Inhibitors

By Surgery Type: Ovarian Wedge Resection, Laparoscopic Ovarian Drilling

By End User: Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Gynecology Centers, Feminist Health Centers

By Geography: The global PCOS market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Treatment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Bristol-Myer Squibb Company, Bayer AG, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Novartis AG, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Abbott, Addex Therapeutics Ltd, BIOCAD, Allergan plc., Johnson and Johnson, Ferring BV, and Ferring Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

