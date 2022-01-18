APAC Heart Health Functional Food market Growing At A Cagr Of 4.42% From 2019-2026 | Marico Ltd., Kellogg Company

APAC Heart Health Functional Food

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market research report titled “APAC Heart Health Functional Food Market” methodically summarizes key elements of APAC Heart Health Functional Food research. The report provides an in-depth study of the APAC Heart Health Functional Food , highlighting the latest growth trends and dynamics in the APAC Heart Health Functional Food . The report is intended to assist readers in accurately assessing current and future APAC Heart Health Functional Food scenarios.

Market Overview:

Functional foods are defined as products that contain a range of food ingredients that can provide health benefits beyond just basic nutrition and are designed to provide greater benefits than with a typical vitamin or mineral supplement. Although many people have known about the relationship between healthful micronutrients and heart health for over 100 years, most consumers are still not meeting recommended dietary intake guidelines, according to leading experts in the field. While it is possible to get the necessary nutrients from a well-balanced diet, one cannot take supplements or functional foods for heart health without taking into consideration the risks. This is because certain types of foods can actually exacerbate health conditions and lead to other health problems.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the APAC heart health functional food market include ConAgra Foods, Inc., Ruchi Soya Industries Ltd., PepsiCo, Inc., Bagrry’s India Ltd., Kalbe Farma Tbk, Associated British Foods, Raisio plc, Marico Ltd., The Kellogg Company, and Nestlé S.A.

Key Market Drivers:

The increasing burden of cardiovascular issues in the APAC regions is expected to boost the growth of the APAC heart health functional food market. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the burden of cardiovascular disease (CVD), the yearly number of cardiovascular deaths in India is around 4.77 million. Whole grains are excellent sources of dietary fiber, but they also can contribute to high blood pressure and heart health issues, according to most health experts. However, research has shown that certain types of whole grains, such as bran and amaranth, can slow down the process of cell aging and boost circulation. Other studies have indicated that whole grains and bran contain soluble fiber, which is known to lower cholesterol levels and aid in cardiovascular health. For those who do not consume enough dietary fiber, adding a bran supplement to their diet may help them maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Increasing food approval by international authorities is estimated to propel the growth of the APAC heart health functional food market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

During the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic the growth of the APAC heart health functional food market was restrained by the increasing numbers of COVID -19 positive cases. Moreover, owing to increasing lockdown measures in several nations production and transportation of goods is also hindered, which impacted the growth of the market

Key Takeaways:

Increasing product launches by key market players in the APAC region has boosted the growth of the APAC heart health functional food market. For instance, in January 2019, Cargill announced the launch of omega-3 fatty acids for aquafeed, called Latitude.

Increasing cardiovascular health issues in the APAC region is estimated to augment the growth of the APAC heart health functional food market. For instance, according to Singapore Heart Foundation, in 2020, deaths related to cardiovascular issues in Singapore were around 6990.

Detailed Segmentation:

Asia Pacific Heart Health Functional Food Market, By Product Type:

Breakfast Cereals

Dairy Products

Edible Oil

Nutritional Bars

Others (Eggs & Wine)

Asia Pacific Heart Health Functional Food Market, By Distributional Channel:

Hypermarket

Supermarket

Departmental Store

Grocery/ Retailer

