Global Surgical Table Market expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027, says Research Report Hub

A surgical table is used for special patient positionings during surgical procedures, the operations, so that the surgeon has good access to the operating site. Sometimes known as a surgical table or operation table, surgical tables provide an elevated surface that supports the patient's body during surgical procedures, stabilizing the patient's position and providing optimal exposure of the surgical field. The global surgical table market was estimated at USD 919 million in 2020 and is expected to hit USD 1,168 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2027 as per the latest report by Research Report Hub.The report provides in-depth analysis and insights regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers into global surgical table market. It offers an exclusive insight into various details such as market size, key trends, competitive landscape, growth rate and market segments.The surgical table market is segmented on the basis of product, technology, end user, and region. The surgical table market is segmented as below:By product:– general surgery tables– radiolucent operating tables– specialty surgery tables– pediatric operating tablesBy technology:– powered– non-poweredBy end user:– hospitals– ambulatory surgical centers– clinicsBy region:– region– Asia Pacific– Europe– North America– Middle East and Africa (MEA)– South AmericaThe report also provides a detailed analysis of several leading surgical table market vendors that include AGA Sanitaetsartikel GmbH, Allengers Medical Systems Ltd., ALVO Medical, BRUMABA GmbH & Co. KG., Getinge AB, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Lojer Oy, Merivaara Corporation, Mizuho OSI, Inc., NUVO Inc., Schaerer Medical AG, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Skytron, LLC, Steris plc, Stryker Corporation, among others.Historical & Forecast Period:This research report provides analysis for each segment from 2017 to 2027 considering 2020 to be the base year.Scope of the Report:– To analyze and forecast the market size of the global surgical table market.– To classify and forecast the global surgical table market based on product, technology, end user, and region.– To identify drivers and challenges for the global surgical table market.– To examine competitive developments such as mergers & acquisitions, agreements, collaborations and partnerships, etc., in the global surgical table market.– To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the global surgical table market.This Report Covers:Part 1. Introduction1.1 Market definition1.2 Key benefits1.3 Market segmentPart 2. Methodology2.1 Primary2.2 SecondaryPart 3. Executive summaryPart 4. Market overview4.1 Introduction4.2 Market dynamics4.2.1 Drivers4.2.2 RestraintsPart 5. Global market for surgical table by product5.1 General surgery tables5.1.1 Market size and forecast5.2 Radiolucent operating tables5.2.1 Market size and forecast5.3 Specialty surgery tables5.3.1 Market size and forecast5.4 Pediatric operating tables5.4.1 Market size and forecastPart 6. Global market for surgical table by technology6.1 Powered6.1.1 Market size and forecast6.2 Non-powered6.2.1 Market size and forecastPart 7. Global market for surgical table by end user7.1 Hospitals7.1.1 Market size and forecast7.2 Ambulatory surgical centers7.2.1 Market size and forecast7.3 Clinics7.3.1 Market size and forecastPart 8. Global market for surgical table by region8.1 Asia Pacific8.1.1 Market size and forecast8.2 Europe8.2.1 Market size and forecast8.3 North America8.3.1 Market size and forecast8.4 Middle East and Africa (MEA)8.4.1 Market size and forecast8.5 South America8.5.1 Market size and forecast