Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 15% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the non-invasive prenatal testing market size is expected to grow from $3.67 billion in 2021 to $4.21 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.8%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The non-invasive prenatal testing market is expected to reach $7.34 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 14.9%. High incidence rate of Down syndrome is one major factor driving non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) market with increase in average maternal age which has led to a concern on the safety about the growth of the fetus.

The non-invasive prenatal testing market consists of sales of non-invasive prenatal testing kits, instruments and related services. Non-invasive prenatal testing kits and equipment are used to diagnose genetic abnormalities, mainly chromosome defects in fetus in first trimester of pregnancy. Non-invasive prenatal testing includes ultrasound detection, fetal cells in maternal blood tests, cell-free DNA in maternal plasma tests and biochemical screening tests.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Trends

Next generation sequencing has increased the throughput, scalability, and speed, and further enables researchers to perform a wide range of applications and study biological systems at a higher level. NGS is a platform that has enabled sequencing of thousands to millions of DNA molecules simultaneously. The manufacturers have introduced this technology to reduce the time and money required and optimizes the output to generate results regarding genome, DNA testing.

Global Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Market Segments

The global non-invasive prenatal testing market is segmented:

By Type: Consumables, Instruments

By End User: Hospital, Diagnostic Labs

By Instruments: NGS Systems, PCR Instruments, Microarrays, Ultrasound Devices, Others (Centrifuges, UV Systems, Incubators, Microscopes)

By Consumables: Assay Kits and Reagents, Disposables

By Application: Trisomy, Microdeletion, Genetics, Rh Factor

By Geography: The global non-invasive prenatal test market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides non-invasive prenatal testing global market overviews, non-invasive prenatal testing global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global non-invasive prenatal testing market, non-invasive prenatal testing market share, non-invasive prenatal testing market segments and geographies, global non-invasive prenatal testing market opportunities, non-invasive prenatal testing market trends, non-invasive prenatal testing market players, non-invasive prenatal testing market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The non-invasive prenatal testing global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Non-invasive Prenatal Testing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, IlluminaInc., Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, NateraInc., PerkinElmerInc., Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Agilent TechnologiesInc, BGI Diagnosis, Berry Genomics Co., Ltd, LifeCodexx AG, Myriad GeneticsInc., NIPD Genetics, SequenomInc., Annoroad Gene Technology, Centogene AG, CounsylInc., EUROFINS Genoma Group, Eurofins Scientific, Next Biosciences, Premaitha Health Plc, Ariosa Diagnostics (Roche), Premaitha Health, Beijing Genomics Institute, Yourgene Health PLC, GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Thermo Fisher ScientificInc., Pacific Biosciences of CaliforniaInc., and QIAGEN N.V.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

