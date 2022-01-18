New Year’s resolutions made easy with ClickPlay’s library of self-improvement classics
Keep focused on your goals in 2022 with more than one hundred self-help and motivational books.
Hitting our goals is never easy, but with ClickPlay’s extensive library of self-help books, we hope to make it a little easier for our subscribers this year.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Research suggests that more than two thirds of us break our new year resolutions within the first month. While our intentions are good, the cold January mornings are a challenging time for many, and it’s easy to fall back into old habits.

To help people keep focused on their goals in 2022 however, ClickPlay subscribers are being offered access to a library of more than one hundred self-help and motivational books.
Titles available to subscribers range from Kathy Obear’s In It for the Long Haul, which teaches us how we can maintain passion and focus when the going gets tough, to Perry Lieber’s Work Out and Grow Rich, an exploration of the connection between health and wealth.
Alongside self-help, subscribers can also access books covering health and fitness and mind, body and spirit – all of which should help us stick to our goals this winter!
Alongside books, ClickPlay subscribers can access a world of content ranging from movies to games and music. ClickPlay is a brand new, all-in-one, entertainment platform and, to get 2022 off on the right foot, is offering a free, five-day trial.
A spokesperson for ClickPlay said: “The new year is a great time to take a step back and refocus on what we really want to achieve. It’s never easy, but with ClickPlay’s extensive library of self-help books, not to mention our health and fitness titles, we hope to make it a little easier for our subscribers to hit their goals this year.
“A key part of achieving one’s goals is also scheduling some downtime. With a tonne of movies, games and music to choose from, ClickPlay subscribers will also be able to enjoy their days off, and all for a low monthly fee.
“Make sure 2022 is the year you hit your goals with ClickPlay!”
