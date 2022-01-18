Synthetic Biology Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 27% Through 2026

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 :Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the synthetic biology market size is expected to grow from $10.07 billion in 2021 to $13.11 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The synthetic biology market is expected to reach $33.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.6%. DNA sequencing is important in development of the synthetic biology in many ways. The DNA sequencing finds its use in many synthetic biology applications, therefore the availability of the DNA sequencing technique at low cost drives the production of products based on the applications of synthetic biology.

The synthetic biology market consists of sales of synthetic compound, technology and related services. Synthetic biology is a field of biology science which involve engineering principles.

Global Synthetic Biology Market Trends

The new technological advances in the field of DNA sequencing has enabled the researchers to use DNA to store non-genetic information. With the rise in the demand to store quantum of data, DNA data storage offers a solution where one DNA strand can store about 455 Exabyte of data (455 billion gigabytes). Thus, the concept has received huge investments from the entities in the market. The binary data (data coded in 0O and 1) is converted into DNA strings of four potential base units of unique sequences of A, G, C, T (DNA is made up of four base components: Adenine, Guanine, Cytosine, and Thymine (known as AGCT)). The information coded in DNA lasts for thousands of years when compared to the data in traditional hard drives which gets corrupted or damaged within 30 years.

Global Synthetic Biology Market Segments

The global synthetic biology market is segmented:

By Technology: Nucleotide Synthesis and Sequencing, Bioinformatics, Microfluidics, Genetic Engineering

By Application: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics, Chemicals, Biofuels, Bioplastics, Others

By Product Type: Oligonucleotides, Enzymes, Cloning and Assembly Kits, Xeno-Nucleic Acids (XNA), Chassis Organism

By Geography: The global synthetic bio market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides synthetic biology global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size for the global synthetic biology market, synthetic biology global market share, synthetic biology industry growth, synthetic biology market segments and geographies, synthetic biology market trends, synthetic biology market players, synthetic biology market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The synthetic biology global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Synthetic Biology Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Thermo Fischer Scientific, Genscript, Integrated DNA Technologies, Amyris, Twist Bioscience Corporation, Novozymes, New England Biolabs, Synthetic Genomics, Ginkgo Bioworks, Intrexon, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Codexis, Merck KGaA, Danaher Corporation, EnBiotix, Evonetix, Prokarium, Eurofins Scientific, Origene technologies, Pareto Biotechnologies, Blue heron, Syntrox, ATUM, and DNA2.0.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

