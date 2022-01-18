World First – The launch of The Metaversity and a Global Virtual Lecture in the Metaverse at Arab Health 2022

Professor Shafi Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Realities,

Global clinicians are expected to make ‘exhibition history’ by attending a lecture in the Metaverse hosted live from Arab Health 2022

The Metaverse is the digital world’s next big thing which means for healthcare the possibilities are endless” — Professor Shafi Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Realities

DUBAI , AB, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global clinicians are expected to make ‘exhibition history’ by attending a lecture in the Metaverse with the launch of The Metaversity hosted live from Arab Health 2022.

Presented by cutting-edge surgeon Professor Shafi Ahmed, Chief Medical Officer of Medical Realities, the session will take place on the ABHI UK operating theatre and will connect medical professionals from around the world.

The Metaverse is a virtual world where animated avatars of our physical selves can interact with other people. It offers a combination of technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality and video where users are emersed within a digital universe. The Metaversity will support virtual learning experiences and certification for continued professional development.

In the session Professor Ahmed will demonstrate how the digital technology works and how it can be used in healthcare, before conducting a medical lecture on acute appendicitis.

“Since Facebook revealed its intent to pivot to the metaverse, companies around the world have stepped up their activities in the space,” explains Professor Ahmed.

“The Metaverse is the digital world’s next big thing which means for healthcare the possibilities are endless. Last week I was proud to host the first Metaverse medical lecture at a British medical school and now this will be the first time it will be hosted live from a global medical exhibition.”

Prof Ahmed is a cancer surgeon at The Royal London and St Bartholomew’s Hospitals and has been dubbed the most watched surgeon in human history, thanks to the global virtual reality live streaming of one of his operations.

The surgeon, teacher, futurist, innovator and entrepreneur is constantly pushing the boundaries in healthcare and medical innovation. At Arab Health 2019 Prof Ahmed performed virtual reality augmented reality surgery on the ABHI UK Pavilion. This year he intends to take digital HealthTech to the next level.

“This is such an exciting technology that makes learning fun,” added Prof Ahmed

“In the future, maybe we will see benefits such as remote collaboration with patients and dissemination of information among clinicians at different centres. Virtual reality and augmented reality are already making a difference in patients’ lives and Metaverse allows us to take this to the next level.”

Each year, the Arab Heath congress and exhibition attracts a high number of innovative UK companies exhibiting their technologies and solutions, across the HealthTech sector, including medical devices, diagnostics and digital health.

Organised by the Association of British HealthTech Industries (ABHI) – the industry association for the health technology sector in the UK – the UK Pavilion will highlight how UK developments are transforming the lives of patients and clinicians across the globe.

Paul Benton, Managing Director, International at ABHI said: “Many people describe the Metaverse as the next iteration of the internet - the real and virtual coming together to collaborate and share best practice in a format that is accessible to all.

“Professor Ahmed is a man of firsts and we are delighted to be able to take this to the next level by bringing the concept and technology to the exhibition calendar.”

Professor Ahmed will present three sessions at Arab Health 2022:

• Monday 11.00 – 12.00 -The Surgical Metaversity - The future of surgical education

• Wednesday 10.00. 11.00: Space Health - the role of technology off planet, why we go and what we’ve learnt. Fireside chat with NASA Astronaut, Dr Scott E. Parazynski & 3D Life Prints, Henry Pinchbeck.

• Wednesday 11.30 – 12.30: Through the Looking Glass - Google Glass 7 years on, the future is now a reality

To register for any of the sessions please click here - https://ukhealthcarepavilion.com/events/arab-health-2022/seminar-programme/

