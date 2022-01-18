Global ICU Beds Market Trends, Strategies, Opportunities For 2022-2026

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the ICU beds market size is expected to decline from $1.78 billion in 2021 to $1.89 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The change in the ICU beds market growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. The ICU bed market is expected to reach $2.42 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.4%. The ICU beds market is experiencing exponential growth. Increasing COVID-19 cases across the globe pressurizing governments of emerging and developed countries to increase their intensive care capacities. Public health systems releasing funds to procure the needed hospital infrastructure, with ICU beds being one of the important requirements.

The Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds market consists of sales of special hospital beds designed for ICUs to take care of critical patients. The market consists of revenues generated by establishments that are primarily engaged in the manufacturing of electrical, semi-electrical, and mechanical ICU beds that provide both safety and comfort to patients and also caregivers. Intensive care represents the highest level of continuing patient care and treatment. An ICU is a designated area offering facilities for the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of critical illnesses such as multiple organ failures.

Global ICU Beds Market Segments

The global ICU beds market is segmented:

By Type: Electric Beds, Semi-Electric Beds, Manual Beds

By Application: Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, Cardiac Intensive Care Unit, Neurological Intensive Care Unit, Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Post-Operative Recovery Unit, Surgical Intensive Care Unit, Mobile Intensive Care Unit

By End Use: General and Acute Care Hospitals, Specialized Hospitals, Multi-Specialty Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC), Others

By Geography: The global ICU beds market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides ICU beds market overviews, ICU beds market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global ICU beds market, ICU beds market share, ICU beds global market segments and geographies, ICU beds global market trends, ICU beds global market players, ICU beds global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The ICU beds global market research report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s ICU Beds Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Invacare Corporation, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., Medline Industries Inc., Stiegelmeyer GmBH & Co. KG, Gendron Inc., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC., Span-America Medical Systems Inc., Malvestio S.P.A., and Merivaara Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

