Global Protein Expression Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the protein expression market size is expected to grow from $2.58 billion in 2021 to $2.87 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The protein expression market is expected to reach $4.39 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.2%. Increase in demand for biologics to counter various genetic disorders and chronic diseases is one the major factors driving the research and sales of global protein expression market.

The protein expression market consists of sales of protein expression vectors, competent cells, reagents, equipment and related services. Protein expression is a process in which proteins are synthesized, modified, regulated and controlled in living organisms according to the host cell. Protein expression included yeast expression, insect expression, and bacterial expression, algal expression and mammalian cell expression.

Global Protein Expression Market Trends

Companies in the industry are increasingly adopting Microfluidics technology to enhance protein expression tests in order to reduce the time, cost, labor, and increase the accuracy and performance. The microfluidics technology effectively analyzes biological samples than the traditional (macroscale) instruments. Microfluidics technology is used to measure the expression of proteins on cells and optimizes the output to generate results regarding protein expression. Therapeutics-On-a-Chip (TOC) uses microfluidic platform and is able to synthesize proteins in a point of care setting to reduce cost associated with storage and transportation of therapeutic proteins.

Global Protein Expression Market Segments

The global protein expression market is segmented:

By Protein Expression: Yeast Expression, Mammalian Expression, Algae Expression, Insect Expression, Bacterial Expression, Cell-free Expression

By End Use: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies, Academic Research, Contract Research Organizations

By Product: Reagents, Competent Cells, Expression Vectors, Services, Instruments

By Application: Therapeutic, Industrial, Research

By Geography: The global protein expression market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides protein expression global market overviews, protein expression global market analysis, forecasts market size and growth for the global protein expression global market, protein expression market share, protein expression market segments and geographies, protein expression market players, protein expression market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The protein expression market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Protein Expression Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, New England Biolabs, Promega Corporation, Qiagen, Takara Bio, Merck KGaA, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Life Technologies Corporation, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Lucigen Corporation, Synthetic Genomics Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, Lonza Group Ltd, Accelagen Inc., Geneva Biotech, Viva Biotech, Becton, Dickinson & Company, Sengenics, ARTES Biotechnology GmbH, Addgene Inc, Profacgen, ProteoGenix, Peak Proteins Ltd, Domainex Ltd, Jena Bioscience GmbH, EMD Millipore, and Oxford Expression Technologies Ltd.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

