Gene Editing Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 17% Through 2026

The Business Research Company’s Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the gene editing market size is expected to grow from $5.41 billion in 2021 to $6.35 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The gene editing market is expected to reach $12.04 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 17.4%. The rising infectious diseases acts as one of the major drivers of genome editing industry growth.

The gene editing market consists of sales of gene editing technology such as CRISPR/CAS9, zinc finger nucleus, and talens and related services. Gene editing technology allows genetic material to change genetic code at particular location in a genome. It involves cell line engineering, animal genetic engineering and plant genetic engineering.

Global Gene Editing Market Trends

Gene editing (also called genome editing) is a group of technologies that allow the researchers to change an organism's DNA by adding, removing or altering genetic material at particular locations in the genome. The emergence of advanced genome editing techniques is one of the major trends in the gene editing market. The new techniques in genome editing are relatively inexpensive and can be used in a variety of application areas such as improving the food supply in agriculture, rectifying specific genetic mutations in the human genome and preventing the spread of diseases.

Global Gene Editing Market Segments

The gene editing market is segmented:

By Technology: CRISPR, TALEN, ZFN

By End User: Biotechnology, Pharmaceutical, Contract Research Organization

By Application: Animal Genetic Engineering, Plant Genetic Engineering, Cell Line Engineering

By Geography: The global gene editing market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that gene editing market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gene editing market, global gene editing market share, market segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Gene Editing Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: CRISPR, GenScript USA Inc, Horizon Discovery Group plc, Integrated DNA Technologies, New England Biolabs, OriGene Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Merck KgaA, GenScript Corporation, Editas Medicine, Lonza Group, Sangamo, DNA 2.0, Bio RAD, Allele, Addgene, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals, Recombinetics, Precision Biosciences, Promega, Juno Therapeutics, Intellia Therapeutics, Qiagen, GE Healthcare Lonza, Cellectis, Dharmacon, AstraZeneca, and Agilent Technologies.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

