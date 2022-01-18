Dietary Supplements Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2027

Emergen Research

Growing health concerns, changing dietary habits among consumers, and new product launches are driving the demand of the market.

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Dietary Supplements Market is forecasted to be worth USD 235.87 Billion in 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing demand for supplements in the sports nutrition industry. Besides, the increasing incidence of malnutrition of infants in developing countries is expected to provide growth opportunities for the market players. The emergence of e-commerce portals worldwide is most likely to fuel the sales of the products.

Dietary Supplements Market Report mainly improves market size,and provide detailed product mapping and investigation of various market scenarios. Our expert analysts provide a thorough analysis and breakdown of the market presence of key market leaders. We strive to stay updated with the recent developments and follow the latest company news related to the industry players operating in the global Dietary Supplements market. This helps us to comprehensively analyze the individual standing of the companies as well as the competitive landscape. Our vendor landscape analysis offers a complete study to help you gain the upper hand in the competition.

New product launches for weight management are anticipated to increase the demand for dietary supplements among the bodybuilders and athletes. The growing initiatives of the government to promote the weight management programs and support the production of herbal supplements will surely drive the demand for dietary supplements.

Key participants include Abbott Laboratories, Amway, Nestle S.A., GlaxoSmithKline, Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Glanbia, Bayer AG, Arkopharma Laboratories Pharmaceutiques, Pfizer, and Archer Daniels Midland, among others.

In September 2019, Nestle S.A. acquired Persona Personalized Nutrition Company in order to expand its services globally and to remain competitive in the growing industry.

Vitamins held the largest market share of 33.5% in the year 2019 as they are extensively used by the athletes and working professionals in the form of liquids, powder, and multivitamin tablets.

Online Channels are forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period due to the advantages of cash-on-delivery and favorable discounts.Based on the End User, Adults are the major consumer of dietary supplements due to the growing awareness regarding the adverse effects of obesity.

Based on the form, tablets are the most commonly used form of dietary supplements due to their easy packaging techniques and extended shelf life.

The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the largest market share in 2019 due to the growing awareness of healthy food consumption and the increasing disposable income of the consumers.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Dietary Supplements Market on the basis of Ingredient, Distribution Channel, End User, Application, Form, and region:

Ingredient Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Minerals

Vitamins

Herbal Supplements

Omega fatty acids

Fibers & Specialty carbohydrates

Protein & Amino acids

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online Channels

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Others

End user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Geriatric

Infants

Adults

Children

Pregnant Women

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Bone & Joint Health

Energy & Weight management

Diabetes

Immunity

Others

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Capsules

Liquids

Powders

Tablets

Others

The report further offers a complete value chain analysis along with an analysis of the downstream buyers and upstream raw materials. The study focuses on global trends, regulatory frameworks, and macro- and micro-economic factors. The report also provides an extensive analysis of the segment and sub-segmented expected to dominate the market over the projected period. The report offers a forecast estimation of the market with regards to the analysis of the market segmentation, including product type, end-user industries, application spectrum, and other segments.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Dietary Supplements market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Dietary Supplements market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Regional Overview:

The global Dietary Supplements market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Dietary Supplements market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Dietary Supplements Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Dietary Supplements Market Definition

1.2. Dietary Supplements Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Dietary Supplements Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Dietary Supplements Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Dietary Supplements Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Dietary Supplements Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Dietary Supplements Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3. Dietary Supplements Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Dietary Supplements Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Dietary Supplements Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Dietary Supplements Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Dietary Supplements Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Dietary Supplements Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dietary-supplements-market

