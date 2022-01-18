Bioinformatics Global Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the bioinformatics market size is expected to grow from $11.55 billion in 2021 to $13.02 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The bioinformatics market is expected to reach $21.32 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 13.1%. Increasing demand for protein sequencing is driving bioinformatics market growth.

The bioinformatics market consists of sales of bioinformatics and related services. Bioinformatics combines computer programming, information engineering, mathematics, and statistics to analyze biological data for drug discovery and for preclinical studies.

Global Bioinformatics Market Trends

Companies in the bioinformatics global market are increasingly investing in the research and development of nanopore sequencing technology. Nanopore sequencing is a single molecule DNA sequencing technology which eliminates the need for Polymerase Chain Reaction or chemical labelling of the sample. This technology passes ionic current through nanopores (a pore of nanometer size) and when the biological molecules pass through the nanopores or near to it then this technology measures the changes in current which can be used to identify the molecule. Nanopore sequencing technology offers high throughput, low cost, longer reads (Sequence of a section of a unique fragment) to the analyst and helps in the collection of data which is an essential part of bioinformatics.

Global Bioinformatics Market Segments

The global bioinformatic market is segmented:

By Products and Services: Knowledge Management Tools, Data Analysis Platforms, Services

By Application: Metabolomics, Molecular Phylogenetics, Transcriptomics, Proteomics, Chemo informatics, Genomics, Others

By End Users: Pharmaceutics, Animal Study, Agriculture, Forensic Science, Other End Users

By Geography: The global bioinformatics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides bioinformatics global market overviews, bioinformatics industry analysis, bioinformatics market global forecast, market size and growth for the global bioinformatics global market, bioinformatics global market share, bioinformatics global market segments and geographies, bioinformatics global market trends, bioinformatics global market players, bioinformatics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The bioinformatics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Bioinformatics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Agilent Technologies, Illumina, QIAGEN, Affymetrix, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BGI, Dassault Systems, Eurofins scientific, Bruker Daltonics, Biomax Informatix, DNASTAR, Partek, Geneva Bioinformatics, Perkinelmer Inc., Accelrys, SA Nonlinear Dynamics, Quest Diagnostics, Sophia Genetics, Waters Corporation, Permin Elmer Inc., Applied Biologicals Materials., Life Technologies, PerkinElmer, Waters Corporation, Sophia Genetics, Celera, Tripos, LP, Helicos Biosciences Incorporation, and IBM Life Sciences.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

