3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 19% Through 2026

The Business Research Company's 3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D cell culture technologies market size is expected to grow from $2.03 billion in 2021 to $2.39 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.0%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The 3D cell culture technologies market is expected to reach $4.71 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 18.5%. The increasing requirement for organ transplantation is driving the 3D Cell culture technologies market.

The 3D cell culture technologies market consists of sales of 3D cell culture technologies and related services. Some of the 3D cell culture technologies include microfluidics, hydrogels scaffolds, scaffold-free 3D cell culture techniques, spheroids, cube, spherical droplet, stacked plate, magnetic bead, organ-on-chips and other technologies. The 3D cell culture technologies market does not include sales of cell culture consumables and instruments.

Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Trends

Implementing the latest technology is the latest trend in the 3D cell culture market.

Global 3D Cell Culture Technologies Market Segments

The global 3D cell culture technology market is segmented:

By Type: Scaffold-Based, Scaffold-Free, 3D Bioreactors

By End Users: Research Laboratories and Institutes, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers, Other End Users

By Scaffold-Based: Hydrogels, Polymeric Scaffolds, Micropatterned Surface Microplates

By Scaffold-Free: Hanging Drop Microplates, Spheroid Microplates, Microfluidic 3D Cell Culture, Magnetic Levitations and 3D Bioprinting

By Application: Cancer Research, Stem Cell Research, Drug Discovery, Regenerative Medicine

By Geography: The global 3D cell culture market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D cell culture technologies market overviews, analysis, forecast, size, growth, share, segments and geographies, players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D cell culture technologies market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s 3D Cell Culture Technologies Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Becton Dickinson, Corning Incorporation, Eppendorf, GE Healthcare, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Lonza, HiMedia Laboratories, Agilent Technologies, PromoCell GmbH, CellGenix GmbH, InvivoGen, Greiner Bio-One, Irvine Scientific, Cell Culture Company (CCC) LLC, Sera Care Life Sciences Incorporation, American Type Culture Collection, Miltenyi Biotec, AITbiotech, ESSEN, Sigma-Aldrich, Bel-Art, MilliporeSigma, Cellgenix, Sumitomo Bakelite, EMD Millipore, AffymetrixInc, VWR International, LLC, WHEATON IndustriesInc, and Sartorius AG.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

