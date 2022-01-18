Metabolomics Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 Metabolomics Global Market Report

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the metabolomics market size is expected to grow from $2.35 billion in 2021 to $2.69 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The metabolomics market is expected to reach $4.79 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.5%. Increasing prevalence rate of cancer drives the global metabolomics market growth.

The metabolomics market consists of sales of metabolomics analytical tools, equipment and related services. Metabolomics is the field of bio-analytics for quantification and identification of metabolic small molecules such as cell, tissue, organ and biological fluid. Metabolomics includes analytical instruments such as liquid chromatography, gas chromatography, capillary electrophoresis, mass spectrometry and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

Global Metabolomics Market Trends

Machine learning is increasing its popularity in the field of metabolomics due to improve efficiency in interpretation of data generated from metabolomics techniques. Machine learning enabled technologies help in automation of risky and complex processes, avoid repetitive and time taking processes, provide quick and error-free services. Companies in the industry are preferring machine learning techniques for metabolism analysis to solve problems, automate processes and execute tasks. Some of the machine learning algorithms aid in metabolism data analysis and metabolic pathway modelling. Some of the companies such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Metabolon Inc and others have started using machine learning algorithms for better understanding and prediction in metabolomics study.

Global Metabolomics Market Segments

The global metabolomics market is segmented:

By Product and Service: Metabolomics Instruments, Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services

By Application: Biomarker Discovery, Drug Discovery, Toxicology Testing, Nutrigenomics, Functional Genomics, Personalized Medicine, Others

By Indication: Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Inborn Errors of Metabolism, Others

By Metabolomics Instruments: Separation Techniques, Detection Techniques

By Metabolomics Bioinformatics Tools and Services: Bioinformatics Tools and Database, Bioinformatics Services

By Geography: The global metabolomics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides metabolomics global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global metabolomics market, metabolomics global market share, metabolomics global market segments and geographies, metabolomics global market trends, metabolomics market players, metabolomics market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The metabolomics market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Metabolomics Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Human Metabolome Technologies, Metabolon, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Bruker, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher, Waters, Biocrates Life Sciences, Shimadzu, Danaher Corporation, Kore Technologies Ltd., Dani Instruments S.P.A, Perkinelmer Inc., Evans Analytical Group LLC, LECO Corporation, Phenomenome Discoveries Inc., AB Sciex, BG Medicine Inc., Biomark Diagnostics Inc., Chenomx Inc., Creative Proteomics, Evotec A.G, and Merck kgaA. 3d

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

