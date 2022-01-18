Out of Home Tea market to Grow with a CAGR of 10.4% from 2018 to 2026 | Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Nestle S.A

Out of Home Tea Market

Tea is something that almost every one consumes at least one time each day for their health benefits.

A detailed report on Global Out of Home Tea Market providing a complete information on the current market situation and offering robust insights about the potential size, volume, and dynamics of the market during the forecast period, 2021-2027.

Market Overview:

Tea is something that almost every one consumes at least one time each day for their health benefits. Of course there are many different types of tea and different types of benefits you can get from each type of tea. There are also different varieties of tea such as green, black, and oolong. There is no single type of tea that suits everyone; instead there are various different varieties that suit most people.

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global out-of-home tea market include, Associated British Foods, Barry’s Tea, Bettys Café Tea Rooms, Celestial Seasonings Inc., Dilmah Ceylon Tea Company, Ito En, Ltd., Nestle S.A, The Republic of Tea, Tata Global Beverages Ltd., Taylors Group Limited, and Unilever Plc.

Key Market Drivers:

Increasing promotion of green tea is expected to propel growth of the global out-of-home tea market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2020, The Japan Food Product Overseas Promotion Center rolled out a new Japanese green tea promotion for the US market.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Herbal teas can play a major role in treatment and management of respiratory difficulties caused by Covid-19. Thus, launch of new products is expected to aid in growth of global out-of-home tea market. For instance, in June 2019, Tropical Green Line Co., a company specializes in modernized tropical herb-based products, announced the online grand opening event of its herbal tea brand “immersé tea”.

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global out-of-home tea market are focused on adopting various strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in October 2021, Tata Consumer Products announced to transition its Tata Cha business- a tea café format QSR chain to Qmin-Shops operated by a subsidiary of Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL).

