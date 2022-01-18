Automotive Data Monetization Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Automotive Data Monetization Market rends – Increase in number of connected cars

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global automotive data monetization market size is expected to reach USD 86.91 Billion at a steady CAGR of 38.5% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The report carefully investigates the present Automotive Data Monetization Market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Automotive Data Monetization Market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global 7Automotive Data Monetization Market growth rate over the projected timeline.

Global automotive data monetization market revenue growth is driven due to increased application of advanced analytics and Big Data in automotive manufacturing and to provide more advanced features and services in vehicles, reduce operational costs and investment, and enhance driver and passenger safety. Vehicles are getting increasingly more connected to each other and advancements in road infrastructure and increase in number of sensors being used is resulting in generation of vast data volumes. Data collected can be leveraged and monetized, but this is currently at a nascent stage.

To Know More About Automotive Data Monetization Market Get Free Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/702

Vehicles are able to capture and share different types of data, including on vehicle performance, geolocation, biometric data, and driver behavior. GPS functionality has supported navigation systems for years, and smarter applications of data are adding value in the form of real-time road safety and traffic updates and alerts.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In May 2021, Ford Motor launched over-the-air update capability “Power-Up” technology to make remote upgrades to its trucks and cars, and also plans to roll out 33 million vehicles by the end of 2028. The new technology would collect data on million of commercial customers and consumers, thereby providing automotive manufacturers access to a stream of revenue.

Predictive maintenance enables insights about the need for maintenance of vehicles before a breakdown occurs. Predictive maintenance analyzes data generated from connected vehicles to understand the need for maintenance with current vehicle sensor data. It saves additional maintenance cost, increases efficiency of vehicles, and improves experience of both customers and companies. It also helps in saving lives from unexpected accidents.

Cloud segment accounted for a larger revenue share in 2020 due to better scalability, improved cost-efficiency, increased reliability, and faster time to access new technologies as a readily available service. Cloud-based deployment is key solution for OEMs due to the above benefits.

Companies profiled in the Global Automotive Data Monetization Market :

Continental AG, Tech Mahindra Limited, IBM Corporation, Harman International, Tesla, Microsoft Corporation, Wejo Limited, Oracle, Caruso GmbH, and The Floow Limited.

Browse complete Automotive Data Monetization Market report description and visit our website @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/automotive-data-monetization-market

segmented the global Automotive Data Monetization Market :

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Direct

Indirect

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-Premises

Cloud

More Details Get FREE Sample Pages of this Research Report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/702

End-use Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Insurance

Government

Predictive Maintenance

Mobility as a service (MaaS)

Regional Analysis:

The global Automotive Data Monetization Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Automotive Data Monetization Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Key point summary of the report:

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

Buy Now @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/702

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Automotive Data Monetization Market , along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @

Desktop 3D Printer@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/desktop-3d-printer-market

Internet of Things in Construction@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/internet-of-things-in-construction-market

Industrial Lubricants@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/industrial-lubricants-market