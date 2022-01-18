Construction Equipment Rental Market Study Report Based on Size, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Emergen Research

The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

Global Construction Equipment Rental Market research report by Emergen Research offers strategic insights into the Construction Equipment Rental business sphere and in-depth analysis of the industrial chain analysis, value chain analysis, upstream raw materials, investment strategies, regional expansions, and competitive landscape.

The construction equipment rental market is projected to reach value of USD 135.7 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market is attributable to availability of numerous rental options a firm can have to fill the void during outages and give required flexible options that supports logistics and finance.The renting of construction equipment helps capital-intensive companies to expand their business as per their requirement. This, in turn, allows these companies to serve niche markets and bag multiple specialty construction projects.

Key players operating in the market are Loxam Group, United Rentals, Inc., Mtandt Rentals Limited, Cramo PLC., Nesco Rentals, The Hertz Corporation, Boels Rentals, Unirent LLC, Caterpillar Inc., and Ahern Rentals, Inc.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

In March 2019, Cooper Equipment Rentals announced the purchase of Prime Rentals, an equipment rental company located in Canada. This investment helped the acquirer to expand its business in South Alberta.

In 2019, Siddha Group initiated the use of new construction technologies such as Precast, PEB, and Drywall in its works to secure a better output

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the highest CAGR of 4.5% from 2020 to 2027. The region is likely to continue its dominance in the global construction equipment rental market in terms of both usage and manufacturing throughout the forecast period. This region has witnessed growth in the number of metro projects, highways, airports, hydroelectric projects, and dams as well as heavy industrial activities over the last few years.

Construction Equipment Rental Market research report depicts the latest market scenario with updated trends and segmentation of the products and services. The study provides crucial information on the market situation, size, share, growth factors of the Construction Equipment Rental

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global construction equipment rental market based on equipment type, product type, application, and region as follows:

Equipment Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Earthmoving

Material Handling

Road Building

Concrete

Product Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Units; 2017–2027)

Excavators

Cranes

Backhoes

Crawler Dozers

Concrete Pumps

Each section of the report reveals critical information about the global Construction Equipment Rental market that could be used to ensure strong growth in the coming years. Our unique blend of primary and secondary research techniques helped us to recognize hidden business opportunities available in the global Construction Equipment Rental market, besides collecting significant insights of market participants and obtaining precise market data. It includes several research studies such as manufacturing cost analysis, absolute dollar opportunity, pricing analysis, company profiling, production and consumption analysis, and market dynamics.

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

Highlights of the Construction Equipment Rental Market Report:

This research report focuses on the Construction Equipment Rental Market overview, market share, demand and supply ratio, and import/export details, supply chain analysis, and others.

The report includes different approaches and procedures used by established market players for efficient business decisions.

The report offers detailed information regarding the production value, strategies adopted by the key market players, their products/services offerings, and many more.

The Construction Equipment Rental Market report provides full coverage of the companies’ data, including details about their production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, business overview, revenue, gross profit margins, sales network and distribution channel, financial standing, and market position. The report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. The report sheds light on the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, brand promotions and product launches, agreements and partnerships, and corporate and government deals. The comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape offers the readers a deeper understanding about the competitors.

