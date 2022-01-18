Womens Health Market Size, Share, Growth, Analysis, Trend, and Forecast Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research

The rising prevalence of women’s chronic health disorder is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global women's health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research.

The global women’s health market is expected to reach USD 24.48 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The women’s healthcare market is experiencing high demand attributable to a growing demand for devices (intrauterine devices, vaginal rings, and implants) and drugs (Prolia, Evista, Xgeva, Mirena, and Zometa, among others) in applications comprising contraceptives, postmenopausal osteoporosis, hormonal infertility, menopause, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), among others.

The report takes a closer look at the historical and current market scenarios to accurately predict the global Womens Health market outlook over the forecast duration (2019-2027).

Our experienced market research team has provided updated information on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and its adverse economic impact in the latter segment of the report. The coronavirus outbreak has led to drastic changes in the current Womens Health business landscape, limiting the growth opportunities for various manufacturers and buyers for the next few years. Besides making speculations about the market’s post-COVID-19 scenario, the report discusses its existing situation. The report eventually offers conclusive data related to the Womens Health market growth assessed on both regional and global levels.

Use of female contraception is beneficial in the prevention of health issues associated with pregnancy, particularly for pubescent girls, as well as in pregnancy planning to reduce the chances of infant mortality, which is higher in childbirths separated by a lesser number of years. Besides, it provides various other prospective benefits comprising prolonged prospects for education and women empowerment, along with maintaining a healthy population and economic growth of nations.

Key participants include Merck & Co., Allergan, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Pfizer, Amgen, Lupin Limited, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Agile Therapeutics, and Apothecus Pharmaceutical Corporation, among others.

Competitive Terrain:

The Womens Health Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length.

Emergen Research has segmented the global women’s health market on the basis of product type, application, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Devices

Drugs

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Contraceptives

Postmenopausal Osteoporosis

Hormonal Infertility

Menopause

Endometriosis

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Others

End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Hospitals & Clinics

Obstetrics & Gynecology Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research Institutes

Others

By product type, devices held a substantial women’s health market share in 2019. The introduction of minimally invasive methods has escalated the demand for several surgical procedures amid the women population. Also, a growing trend among female patients’ towards technologically advanced techniques for treatment is the causative of market growth.

By application, hormonal infertility is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 13.6% in the forecast period. High levels of FSH (follicle-stimulating hormone) in female blood may decrease the chances of conceiving. Also, abnormal estradiol, a kind of estrogen hormone, levels may reduce the possibility of success in vitro fertilization (IVF).

Regional Analysis of the Womens Health Market:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Womens Health market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Womens Health industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Womens Health market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Womens Health industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

