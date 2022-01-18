Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2020 – 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Size – USD 3,537.6 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 13.2%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. The global radiofrequency-based devices market size is expected to reach USD 9,595.9 Million in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 13.2% over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady global radiofrequency-based devices market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing demand for aesthetic procedures.

Radiofrequency-based devices are also used for body contouring such as for treatment of flank or abdomen by destroying fat cells.. A primary advantage of radiofrequency-based devices is in skin treatment and benefit for improving texture and appearance. Radiofrequency waves help in production of new collagen and elastin in the human body, while the old, damaged skin cells are replaced in due time. New skin produced through radiofrequency treatment is tighter and firmer, which offers a natural youthful appearance.

The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2020, Stratus Medical announced completion of a private placement to acquire the assets of NimbusRF from Biomerics and provide growth capital funding to support the continued global expansion of the Nimbus RF Multitined Expandable Electrode for chronic pain, and the investment was led by Med Venture Holdings.

By product type, needles segment revenue is expected to register a rapid growth rate over forecast period. RF Micro-needling is a minimally invasive procedure making use of conventional micro-needling technique effectively with radio frequency energy for skin rejuvenation. The radiofrequency pulse transmitted through fractional method deep into the dermis layer of skin improves skin tightening and decreases acne scars by triggering elastin and collagen synthesis.

Among the application segments, cardiology segment revenue is expected to register fastest growth rate over the forecast period. Radiofrequency ablation is a technique deployed to treat issues associated with irregular heartbeat. Heat generated from radiofrequency electrodes at the catheter end destroys tissues causing problem and thus prevent abnormal heartbeats.

Top key vendors in Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market include are:

AngioDynamics Inc., ArtiCure Inc., CONMED Corporation, Smith & Nephew PLC, BVM Medical Limited, Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Stryker Corporation, and Cutera Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Are:

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Radiofrequency Generators

Applicators

Electrodes

Cannulas

Probes

Needles

Others

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Aesthetics

Pain Management

Oncology

Gynecology

Cardiology

Others

Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Hospitals & Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Radiofrequency-Based Devices Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

