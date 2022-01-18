FELA DUROTOYE ACCEPTED INTO FORBES COACHES COUNCIL; He is an Executive Coach, Leadership Expert & Global Speaker
Forbes Coaches Council, an invitation-only community for leading business and career coaches.
We are honored to welcome Fela Durotoye into the community.”LEKKI, LAGOS, NIGERIA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fela Durotoye, one of Africa's leading Executive Coaches has been accepted into the Forbes Coaches Council.
— Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils.
He was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.
“We are honored to welcome Fela Durotoye into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Coaches Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”
Fela is highly regarded as one of Africa’s leading Executive Coaches and is renowned for his unique style of blended mentoring and coaching to help business and impact leaders achieve exponential growth in their key success parameters. His technique of inspirational leadership enables even the most successful executives & workforces of organizations to aspire to exceed their collective goals and to go beyond their perceived boundaries of possibilities.
Through the course of his coaching & consulting career spanning over 27 years, Fela has developed & deployed his proprietary coaching framework - C.A.S.P.E.R - to deliver Clarity, Alignment, Strategy, Planning, Execution & Results to his clients who span across diverse sectors of the economy from Banking & Financial Services to Telecoms, Oil & Gas, FMCG as well as the Multilateral & Public Sector.
Fela Durotoye, in his response to this landmark achievement, said, “I am deeply honored to be welcomed and admitted into the Forbes Coaches Council which is an incredible platform for globally-respected leading coaches across the world. It is truly humbling to see that over two decades of coaching and consulting for business and impact leaders across diverse sectors of the economy; as well as a commitment to the growth and success of their businesses; keeps attracting global recognition at the highest level. I truly thank God for this honor.”
Fela is the Founder/CEO of The GEMSTONE Group, a Leadership Development Institution comprising The GEMSTONE Leadership Institute, The GEMSTONE Leadership Network, and The GEMSTONE Nation Builders Foundation. Using these platforms, he is currently on a mission to help 1 million people develop their leadership capacity and connect them with opportunities for exponential growth so that they can achieve excellent results and outstanding success in their personal and professional lives as they positively impact their communities, nation, continent and the world at large.
ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS
Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.
Released by:
GEMSTONE Media
GEMSTONE Development & Management Limited
+234 802 292 2222
info@gemstoneng.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn