Protein Chip Market Worth $1,367.1 Million by 2030 | Growth Analysis, Key Business Strategies, Covid-19 Impact Analysis

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the "Protein Chip Market" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.

Global protein chip market was valued at $652.8 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,367.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.5% from 2021 to 2030. Protein chips, also known as protein micro arrays are miniaturized and parallel assay systems that contain small amounts of purified proteins in a high-density format. They allow simultaneous determination of a great variety of analyses from small amounts of samples within a single experiment.

The protein chip market is segmented on the basis of technology, application, end user, and region. By technology, it is divided into analytical microarrays, functional protein microarrays, and reverse phase protein microarrays. The application segment includes diagnostics, proteomics, and antibody characterization. The end user segment includes hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutes, and pharmaceutical & biotechnological companies. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR, in terms of revenue during the forecast period, owing to increase in demand for protein microarray assays along with surge in awareness. Rapid development in protein chip assays and cost-effectiveness of the test are expected to boost growth of the market in other regions.

Impact of COVID-19 on Protein Chips Market:

The COVID-19 outbreak has impacted the global protein chip market positively. There has been a high demand for protein microarray from diagnostics laboratory due to COVID-19. In 2020, in the U.S., digital protein microarray platform for rapid multiplex quantification of cytokines from critically ill COVID-19 patients admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the University of Michigan Hospital helped in a personalized strategy guided by rapid cytokine assays. In April 2020, China developed a SARS-CoV-2 proteome microarray containing 18 out of 28 predicted proteins and applied it for characterization of IgG and IgM antibody responses from 29 convalescent patients. These responses provide insights to aid development of effective diagnostic, therapeutic, and vaccination strategies. These developments are expected to foster growth of the protein chip market.

The research offers an extensive analysis of key players active in the global Protein Chip Market include Raybiotech Inc, Illumina Inc, Quotient limited, Agilent Technologies, Thermofisher Scientific, Perkin Elmer, Bio-Rad laboratories, Danher Corporation, Merck KGGA, Arrayit Corporation.

