Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends and Outlook 2028

Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Size – USD 9.53 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.4%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market intelligence report offers a complete overview of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market , with minute details on the competitive landscape and the profiles of the key companies operating in the business. Rising demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) and increasing threats of terrorist attacks are factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2028. In addition, increasing technological advancements for better data accuracy will continue to boost revenue growth of the market going ahead. Rapid technological advancements in the defense sector are resulting in development and deployment of more innovative solutions and systems and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The global airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market size reached USD 9.53 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The study includes valuable data, including the breakdown of information of market by type, geography, product application and classification. An overview of the current and future trends examined in the report for the forecast period 2020 – 2028 aim at influencing the imperative advance prominent vendors are expected to have over their competitors.Increasing usage of smaller unmanned surveillance systems is expected to lead to incline in demand for electronic parts and components being used in ISR missions.

In January 2021, United States Air Force awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation a USD 325 Million contract for continuous support of Joint Surveillance Target Attack Radar System (Joint STARS). The agreement for 2021, includes Total System Support Responsibility (TSSR) program for E-8C Joint STARS fleet, with Northrop Grumman serving as lead systems integrator, while providing complete support and maintenance to the United States Air Force.

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the airborne Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) market over the forecast period due to robust presence of leading market players including Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, and Raytheon Technologies Corporation, among others, in countries in the region.

Top key vendors in Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market include are:

Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Thales Group, Hensoldt AG, BAE Systems plc, Leonardo SPA, Saab AB, Aselsan A.S., and L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Are :

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Unmanned Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR)

Offerings Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Systems

Services

Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Helicopters

Aircraft

Unmanned Systems

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Maritime Patrol & Border Security

Rescue Operations

Tracking & Target Acquisition

Tactical Support

Infrastructure Protection

Homeland Security Missions

Others

Regional Analysis:

The global Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market report broadly considers the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions of the market. This section provides crucial data and information about the different market regions, a country-wise analysis of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market industry, and an assessment of the market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies.

Overview of the Airborne Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance Market Report:

Introduction, Product Scope, Market Overview, and Opportunities

Analysis of the Manufacturers with sales, revenue, and price analysis\

Comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape

Extensive profiling of the key competitors along with their business strategies and market size

Regional analysis of the market along with sales, revenue, market share, and global position

Country-wise analysis of the market along with types, applications, and manufacturing

Strategic recommendations to established players as well as new entrants

