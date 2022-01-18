Submit Release
Morocco Records 3,177 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours

MOROCCO, January 18 - Morocco reported 3,177 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection said Monday, adding that 1,573 COVID-19 patients have recovered over the same period of time.

A total of 24,617,958 people have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine while the number of fully vaccinated people (1st and 2nd doses) has reached 23,015,417, the ministry pointed out in its daily COVID-19 bulletin, noting that 3,856,921 people have received the third dose of the vaccine.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported since the start of the outbreak of the virus rises to 1,051, 830, while recoveries increase to 979,268, i.e. a recovery rate of 93.1%.

The new COVID-19 cases were recorded in the regions of Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (982), Casablanca-Settat (922), Marrakech-Safi (430), Souss-Massa (276), Fez-Meknes (238), Beni Mellal-Khenifra (152), Eastern region (93), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (41), Draa-Tafilalet (25), Guelmim-Oued Noun (12), Dakhla-Oued Eddahab (4) and Laayoune -Sakia El Hamra (2).

As for coronavirus-related fatalities, they rose to 14,934 (fatality rate of 1.4%), with Eighteen new deaths reported in the regions of Casablanca-Settat (10), Rabat-Sale-Kenitra (4), Tangier-Tetouan-Al Hoceima (2), Souss-Massa (1) and Fez-Meknes (1).

The number of active cases increased to 57,568, including 490 people in a critical or severe condition, the ministry said.

MAP 17 January 2022

