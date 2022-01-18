Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions ,Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research

Rising need to improve manufacturing productivity and performance is a key factor driving global smart manufacturing platform market growth

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Smart Manufacturing Platform Market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Smart Manufacturing Platform industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Smart Manufacturing Platform market along with crucial statistical data about the Smart Manufacturing Platform market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global smart manufacturing platform market is expected to reach a market size of USD 29.64 Billion in 2028 and register a robust double-digit CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. This steady growth can be attributed to rising need for real-time production monitoring and rising need to increase resource efficiency in a manufacturing network through dynamic sharing of manufacturing services, which is driving adoption of cloud manufacturing platforms. Industries are increasingly adopting smart manufacturing platforms to create smart manufacturing networks with higher productivity to improve resource efficiency and utilization rates. Cloud-enabled smart manufacturing platform help in identification of manufacturing inefficiencies and bottlenecks and streamlines manufacturing processes. Smart manufacturing platform provide real-time data collection and monitoring, which helps to improve productivity of production systems.

Key players in the market include Microsoft, IBM, PTC Inc., SAP SE, Hitachi, ABB, Amazon, Bosch, Emerson, and Fujitsu Ltd.

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Smart Manufacturing Platform industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

In June 2020, Microsoft announced the acquisition of CyberX to accelerate and secure IoT deployments of customers. With the help of CyberX, customers can manage and improve the security postures of existing IoT devices. CyberX is expected to help customers see a digital map of thousands of devices across a factory floor, which would securely enable smart manufacturing across production facilities and the supply chain.

The performance optimization segment accounted for largest market share of 49.8% in 2019. Adoption of performance optimization applications and smart manufacturing platforms has been growing across industries such as energy & power, automotive, oil & gas, and electronics & semiconductors, which is driving revenue growth of the performance optimization segment to a significant extent.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global smart manufacturing platform market on the basis of application, industries, type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Asset & Condition Monitoring

Performance Optimization

Others

Industries Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Discrete (Medical Devices, Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Industrial Manufacturing, Aerospace & Defense)

Process (Chemicals, Food & Beverages, Oil & Gas, Metals & Mining, Power & Energy, Pharmaceuticals)

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Connectivity Management

Device Management

Application Enablement

Regional Overview:

The global Smart Manufacturing Platform market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Smart Manufacturing Platform market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

