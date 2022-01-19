Global infertility treatment market is projected to worth USD 2.9 Bn by 2030 I SPER Market Research

According to SPER Market Research, the global infertility treatment market was valued at USD 1.7 Bn in 2021 and estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8.5% by 2030.

NEW YORK, US, January 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to SPER Market Research, the global infertility treatment market was valued at USD 1.7 Bn in 2021 and estimated to reach USD 2.9 Bn by 2030 with a CAGR of 8.5%. The fertility rates across the world are declining. The global total fertility rate per women in 2020 was 2.3 which is lower than 3.2 which it used to be in 1990. The dropping global total fertility rates is primarily driving the global infertility treatment market in the forecast period.

Browse report overview on "Global Infertility Treatment Market" at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Infertility-Treatment.aspx

Impact of COVID-19 on the Infertility Treatment Market

COVID-19 has negatively impacted the infertility treatment market in the forecast period. During the pandemic, plethora of challenges are observed such as prioritizing the treatment for COVID patients, exposure of healthcare providers to the COVID-19 infection, logistic issues, shortage of equipment. For any infertility treatment, in-person appointments are required which are restricted during the pandemic. The patients also try to avoid the healthcare settings during the upsurge in COVID-19 infections leading to cancellation or postponement of infertility treatments.

Request sample pages for Global Infertility Treatment Market report and gain crucial industry insights that will help your business grow at: https://www.sperresearch.com/report-store/Infertility-Treatment.aspx?sample=1

Driver: Declining fertility rate

The global fertility rates are declining due to late marriages and age-related factors. This creates a driving force for this market. The global fertility rates are expected to further decrease to 2.0 by 2050. The infertility treatment options help in determining the fertile window in males and females and conceive using various assisted reproductive techniques.

Challenge: Barriers for Assisted reproductive technology

The adoption of assisted reproductive technology is restricted by the pre conceived notions on various ethical, societal and legal issues. Economic barrier associated with infertility treatments is also a significant challenge for the growth of this market.

Opportunity: Emerging economies of Asia

Emerging economies such as China, India in Asia-Pacific will provide growth opportunities to this market. The growth is mainly projected in theses countries due to rapidly developing healthcare infrastructure, medical tourism, increasing healthcare expenditure and partnerships of leading players of this market with domestic players in these countries.

Infertility Treatment Market by Product:

Based on product, market has been segmented into Equipment (Microscopes, Imaging Systems, Incubators, Cryosystems, Sperm Separation Devices), Media & Consumables and Accessories.

Infertility Treatment Market by Procedure:

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into Assisted reproductive Technology, Artificial Insemination, Fertility Surgeries and Other infertility treatment procedures.

Infertility Treatment Market by Patient Type:

Based on Patient type, the market is segmented into female infertility treatment, male infertility treatment.

Infertility Treatment Market by End User:

Based on End User, the market is segmented into fertility centers, hospitals & surgical clinics, cryobanks, research institutes

Infertility Treatment Market by Region:

Asia-Pacific owns the largest share of this market due to rise in medical tourism, rapidly evolving healthcare infrastructure, growing awareness, increasing healthcare expenditure and penetration of leading players through partnerships with domestic players.

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Challenges

4.3. COVID-19 Impact of the Infertility Treatment Market

4.4. Market Trends

5. Global Infertility Treatment Market, By Product, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

5.1. Equipment

5.1.1. Microscopes

5.1.2. Imaging Systems

5.1.3. Sperm Analyzer Systems

5.1.4. Ovum Aspiration Pumps

5.1.5. Micromanipulator Systems

5.1.6. Incubators

5.1.7. Gas Analyzers

5.1.8. Laser Systems

5.1.9. Cryosystems

5.1.10. Sperm Separation Devices

5.2. Media & Consumables

5.3. Accessories

6. Global Infertility Treatment Market, By Procedure, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

6.1. Assisted Reproductive Technology

6.1.1. In Vitro Fertilization

6.1.1.1. Intracytoplasmic Morphologically Selected Sperm Injection

6.1.1.2. Gamete Donation

6.1.2. Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection

6.1.3. Surrogacy

6.2. Artificial Insemination

6.2.1. Intrauterine Insemination

6.2.2. Intracervical Insemination

6.2.3. Intratubal Insemination

6.3. Fertility Surgeries

6.3.1. Laparoscopy

6.3.2. Hysteroscopy

6.3.3. Myomectomy

6.3.4. Laparotomy

6.3.5. Tubal Ligation Reversal

6.3.6. Varicocelectomy

6.3.7. Microsurgical Reconstruction

6.3.7.1. Vasovasostomy

6.3.7.2. Vasoepididymostomy

6.4. Other Infertility Treatment Procedures

7. Global Infertility Treatment Market, By Patient, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

7.1. Female Infertility Treatment

7.2. Male Infertility Treatment

8. Global Infertility Treatment Market, By End User, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

8.1. Fertility Centers

8.2. Hospitals & Surgical Clinics

8.3. Cryobanks

8.4. Research Institutes

9. Global Infertility Treatment Market, By Geography, 2021-2030 (USD Million)

9.1. North America

9.1.1. US

9.1.2. Canada

9.2. Europe

9.2.1. Germany

9.2.2. UK

9.2.3. France

9.2.4. Italy

9.2.5. Spain

9.2.6. Rest of Europe

9.3. Asia-Pacific

9.3.1. China

9.3.2. Japan

9.3.3. India

9.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

9.4. Rest of the World

9.4.1. Latin America

9.4.2. Middle East & Africa

10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Share Analysis, By Key Players (2021)

10.3. Competitive Scenario

10.3.1. Product Launches

10.3.2. Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

10.3.3. Acquisitions

10.3.4. Expansions

10.3.5. Other Developments

11. Company Profiles

11.1. Cook Group

11.2. DxNow, Inc.

11.3. Esco Micro Pte. Ltd.

11.4. FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific

11.5. Genea Biomedx

11.6. Gynotec B.V.

11.7. Hamilton Thorne Ltd.

11.8. IHMedical A/S

11.9. InVitroCare Inc.

11.10. IVFtech ApS

11.11. Kitazato Corporation

11.12. MedGyn Products, Inc.

11.13. Nidacon International AB

11.14. Rocket Medical plc

11.15. SAR Healthline Pvt. Ltd.

11.16. The Baker Company, Inc.

11.17. The Cooper Companies Inc.

11.18. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

11.19. Vitrolife

11.20. ZEISS Group

12. Appendix

About SPER Market Research:

SPER Market Research is one of the world’s most trusted market research, market intelligence, and consulting companies offering strategic research, custom research, market intelligence solutions, quantitative data collection, qualitative fieldwork, online research panel and consumer research. Headquartered in Noida city, the company has offices worldwide, and provides strategic & consulting services.

SPER Market Research is amongst the top market research company and we have served over 20 industries, with core offerings in Pharmaceutical/Healthcare, Business to Business research (B2B), Nutraceuticals, Food & Beverages, Cosmetic, Dermatology, Dental, Herbal, Chemical, Consumer, Information Technology and other industries.