Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Regional Outlook, Competitive Strategies & Forecast by 2028

Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- carbon neutral data center market size is expected to reach USD 17.12 Billion at a steady CAGR of 22.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Implementation of environmental regulations and government policies such as ‘International Climate Agreement’ to reduce carbon emissions in data centers is driving global carbon neutral data center market revenue growth.

Several trade organizations and companies which are tied to cloud and data centers are undertaking partnerships and signing agreements to reduce carbon emissions from data centers in various countries. In Europe, over 40 organizations – in a self-regulatory move – have formed European-based Climate Neutral Data Center Pact to make data centers carbon neutral across the continent by 2030.

Emergen Research has published a novel research report titled, “Global Carbon Neutral Data Center Market Forecast to 2028”. The report sheds light on the current as well as upcoming market trends. The report offers precise information about pricing, capacity, value, gross revenue, and profit of the market. The primary aim of the report is to offer in depth details about market size, revenue growth and overall market dynamics to readers, stakeholders, companies to strengthen their share in the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market. It also provides in depth information about key factors, restraints, limitations, challenges along with various market segmentations such as product type, application and regional bifurcation.

Data centers play an important role in keeping the digital economy working, and it has become more apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with growing awareness comes higher scrutiny of the sector’s environment friendliness, especially regarding its power consumption habit. Companies are taking different initiatives for carbon-neutral data centers, such as encouraging 100% carbon-free energy sources to power their facilities and re-use waste generated by their operations. Data centers can become greener as organizations start to adopt cloud server. Investing in cloud services and running cloud transformation initiatives will help achieve the goal of carbon neutral data centers. Green cloud also reduces cost, builds better reputation for brands, improve efficiency, and future-proofs operations.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Carbon Neutral Data Center market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. ABB Group, Amazon.com, Inc., 3M Company, Alphabet Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Eaton Corporation plc, Fujitsu Ltd., IBM Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2021, over 40 companies signed new climate-neutral data centre pact to make Europe climate-neutral by 2030. The agreement establishes measurable targets including water conservation, purchasing of carbon-free energy, heat recycling, and reuse & repair of servers. Some of the signees to the agreement include Google, Aruba, AWS, NTT, Equinix, and Scaleway. The target was developed with a focus on making Europe climate-neutral by 2050.

Hyperscale data centre is owned and operated by the company it supports. This includes Microsoft, AWS, Apple, and Google. These data centres offer scalable, robust applications and storage portfolio to individuals or businesses. Hyperscale is necessary for cloud and big data storage. Hyperscale data center segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as most of the large-scale companies have pledged carbon neutrality by 2030.

Telecom industries segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 as the industry is dependent on data centres because Internet services require constant storage and processing, which is a primary criterion for providing quality services. For instance, Deutsche Telekom, in the last few years, has turned into a model of climate conscientiousness after it announced its commitment to achieve climate protection goals in 2019. To reduce carbon emissions by 90% by 2030, the company has taken significant steps and the network is running on 100% renewable energy in Germany since 2020.

Emergen Research has segmented the global carbon neutral data center market on the basis of data center type, solution, industry, and region:

Data Center Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hyperscale Data Centers

Colocation Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Others

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Cooling and Power

Servers

Storage and Networking

Software and Platform

Support Services

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Government and Public Sector

IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

The report offers a comprehensive breakdown of the regional analysis of the market and subsequent country-wise analysis. The regional analysis of the market comprises of production volume information, consumption volume and patterns, revenue, and growth rate for the forecast period of 2020-2027. According to the regional analysis, the market is primarily spread over key geographical regions as follows:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

