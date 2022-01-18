Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Industry Forecast By 2027

Emergen Research

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , January 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Report published by emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market along with crucial statistical data about the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation Market is expected to reach USD 6,630.0 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. Numerous advantages of high-performance sequencing compared to technologies used in the field of genetics, including microarray and sanger-seq, are among the significant factors fueling the NGS sample preparation market growth. In addition, it is estimated that the availability of sampling techniques with low input DNA reduces overall costs is that, expanding the use of next-generation sequencing in various scientific and clinical applications.

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/77

New England Biolabs technology that uses magnetic beads to mount the prototype will greatly enhance the procedures for NGS sample preparation for the next generation. Recent advances in technology, for example, the LIMS, for automation of genome libraries, often allow for single day next-generation sequencing at an affordable cost. The progress is expected to increase the number of next-generation users in the forecast period.

By workflow, clonal amplification is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 9.5% in the forecast period in next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market. Library clonal amplification helps in the generation of numerous copies of target interest areas. Clonal amplification automation offers to allow for simultaneous preparation of multiple libraries sequencing templates, thereby decreasing the preparation time of the sample.

By application, oncology, in terms of market size, dominated the next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market in 2019. NGS, in comparison to traditional techniques, provides precision, rapidity, and sensitivity benefits with the potential to have a substantial impact on the oncology field, as NGS possess the ability to evaluate multiple genes in a single assay, thereby eradicating the necessity to order several tests for ascertaining the causative mutation.

Key participants include Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., BGI; Biomatters Ltd., Congenica Ltd, Eurofins Scientific, DNASTAR, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genomatix GmbH, Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Foundation Medicine, among others, among others.

Market Dynamics:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market. It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market, competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation market.

Emergen Research has segmented the global next generation sequencing (NGS) sample preparation market on the basis of workflow, application, end-users, and region:

Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

NGS Library Preparation Kit

Semi-Automated Library Preparation

Automated Library Preparation

Colonial Amplification

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Oncology

Clinical Investigation

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Metagenomics, Epidemiology, & Drug Development

Agrigenomics & Forensics

Consumer Genomics

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharma & Biotech Entities

Others

The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry majorly attributable to the movement restrictions and impact on the supply and demand due to the lockdowns. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected several sectors of the global market, and the Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation sector is expected to feel the impact of the pandemic. The economic slowdown and dynamic changes in the demands will further affect the growth of the industry. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation industry.

The report further studies the latest technological and product developments of the regions and offers key insights into current and emerging trends. It also studies investment opportunities, consumption and production patterns, supply and demand, consumer demand and behavior, economic growth, macro- and micro-economic growth factors, regulatory framework, government support, and presence of key players in each region. The key regions list comprises of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa along with their market size, market share, and revenue CAGR with key factors influencing the market growth.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/77

Key questions addressed in the report:

Who are the leading players dominating the global Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market?

Which factors could potentially hamper the global market growth during the forecast period?

Which regional market offers the most attractive growth opportunities to the companies operating in this market?

How is the raw material availability affecting the demand for Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation in this industry vertical?

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Methodology & Sources

1.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Definition

1.2. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018-2028

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market indicators analysis

4.2.2.Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Increasing energy consumption and prices

4.2.2.2. Rising government policies regarding energy efficiency

4.2.2.3. Increasing smart grid services

4.2.3.Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Highly competitive with presences of local & global players

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market By Form Factor Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market By Input type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 7. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 8. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market By End-use Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion)

Chapter 9. Next Generation Sequencing Sample Preparation Market Regional Outlook

Continued…

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/next-generation-sequencing-sample-preparation-market

Related Reports:

Assessment Services Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/assessment-services-market

3D Printing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/3d-printing-market

Digital Scent Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/digital-scent-technologies-market

FinFET Technology Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/finfet-technology-mark

Lighting as a Service Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lighting-as-a-service-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs